Dental Suction Systems Market Segmentation, Outlook and Forecast Report By 2028

Dental Suction Systems Industry Overview

The global dental suction systems market size was valued at USD 242.7 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2021 to 2028.

This growth can be attributed to the high demand for dental procedures, especially cosmetic dental procedures as well as the introduction of advanced technologies in the field of the dental suction system. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a reduction of dental procedures, thereby negatively impacting the market growth. The dental procedures performed on regular basis use ultrasonic scalers and turbine handpieces that produce aerosols that are harmful to patients and the staff. The transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during the dental procedure can occur through inhalation of aerosols and droplets as well as from direct contact with oral fluids and mucous membranes of infected individuals.

Extraoral suction is a helpful tool for the reduction of aerosols and droplets, thereby enabling dentists to perform the procedures without compromising on safety. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the market growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 led patients to postpone non-emergency checkups due to the fear of contracting the novel coronavirus infection. Moreover, regulatory guidelines issued by several nations during the pandemic allowed public hospitals and dental practices to treat only emergency cases, while a large number of private practices were closed, especially those dentists whose practice mainly comprised of non-emergency services.

Thus, the pandemic has had a negative impact on the global market. PAX2000 suction system offers a five-stage filtration system. The system includes four layers of activated carbon and HEPA pre-filtration followed by UV-C light and plasma technology, a VOC filter. The availability of such advanced technologies is expected to increase the product demand, thus propelling the market growth. The dental suction system is a vital element in dental clinics and offices. The invention of these systems has transformed the way of working of dentists.

The systems not only improve the hygiene aspect but also the process ergonomics and comfort of the dental professional and patient alike. The right suction pump reduces the risk of complications, improves patient outcomes, and provides a clear field view during a serious dental emergency. Thus, the benefits, importance, and features of the system are anticipated to propel its demand, thereby supporting market growth.

Market Share Insights

August 2020: Dentsply Sirona launched Purevac HVE System. The product helps in stopping the spread of infectious diseases. This launch is anticipated to help boost the revenue of the company.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global dental suction systems market include:

Becker Pumps Australia

Cattani

Dental International

Metasys Dental

Eschmann

Ads Dental System

Ko-Maxkorea

A-dec, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Dentalez, Inc.

