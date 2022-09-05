Refuse Derived Fuel Market To Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Refuse Derived Fuel. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Refuse Derived Fuel Market across various industries and regions.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Fuel Type High Grade (>10 Mj/kg) Refuse-derived Fuel Low Grade (<10 Mj/kg) Refuse-derived Fuel

Application Refuse-derived Fuel for Cement Kilns Refuse-derived Fuel for Co-Combustion Gasification of Refuse-derived Fuel Refuse-derived Fuel for CHP Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ Middle East & Africa



What are the Significant Barriers for Refuse-Derived Fuel Manufacturers?

Though there are many factors such as regulations and standardization of refuse-derived fuel technology that aid in flourishing the market, costs associated to procure fuel fraction with front-end processing restrains the market from witnessing greater deals. Also, unit yield of energy in refuse-derived fuel is observed to be lower, which contracts market growth to some extent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is expected to grow 1.4X in value by the end of 2031

Europe is anticipated to be a presiding region and this regional market is expected to progress at a CAGR of over 3% through 2031.

Considering the types of fuel, low grade (<10 Mj/kg) is anticipated to gain 319 BPS through the forecast period.

Cement kiln, under refuse-derived fuel application, captures a larger chunk of the market share and is expected to progress at a CAGR of close to 4% over the next ten years.

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to gain 217 BPS and expand at a CAGR of close to 4% through 2031.

“Refuse-derived fuel is anticipated to reduce dependency on crude oil over the long run,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Triumphant Strategies

Key actors in the market are using the organic approach to take advantage of the opportunities on offer by investing in research & development of new technologies. The future objectives of economies across the world are to develop alternatives for non-renewable sources and make use of waste to produce chemicals.

Market players in the European region are focusing on strengthening their position owing to the legislations being in favor and availability of technological vigor. Some players are inclining their interests to adopt strategies such as forming joint ventures and collaboration to increase their revenue generation capacity and involvement in the global value chain.

