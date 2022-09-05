Art Supplies Market will register a moderate CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2030

The art supplies market is poised to expand 1.6X in terms of value, and is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Several economies being shutdown has led to shortages of art supplies as the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the global movement of goods, from wholesale distribution to retail stores, and the manufacturing industry. As a result, the import and export of art supplies in several countries across the world has been hit, resulting in declining sales of art-related products.

Prominent Key Players Of The Art Supplies Market Survey Report:

  • MAPED SAS
  • Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd.
  • Pentel Co., Ltd.
  • Colart International Holdings Limited
  • Tombow Pencil Co.
  • Colart International Holdings Limited
  • Staedtler Mars Gmbh & Co.

Art supplies Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the art supplies market on the basis of product type, end user, and sales channel, across several regions.

  • By Product Type :

    • Pencils and Accessories
      • Graphite Pencils
      • Erasers
      • Sharpeners
      • Mechanical Pencils
      • Pencil Leads
    • Writing Pens
      • Fineliners
      • Ballpoint Pens
      • Rollerballs
      • Refills
    • Coloring Products
      • Colored Pencils
      • Fiber-tip Pens
      • Fineliners
      • Crayons, Chalks, and Oil Pastels
      • Paints
    • Markers
      • Highlighters
      • Universal Pens
      • Whiteboad Markers
      • Flipchart Markers
      • Dry Markers
      • Others
    • Other Art Supplies

  • By End User :

    • Institutional
      • Academic Institutions
      • Schools
      • Colleges
      • Other Academic Institutions
      • Industries
      • Offices
      • Other Commercial Institutions
      • Household

  • By Sales Chanel :

    • Stationary Stores
    • Departmental Stores
    • Supermarkets
    • Online Sales
    • Other Sales Channels

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Art Supplies Market report provide to the readers?

  • Art Supplies fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Art Supplies player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Art Supplies in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Art Supplies.

The report covers following Art Supplies Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Art Supplies market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Art Supplies
  • Latest industry Analysis on Art Supplies Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Art Supplies Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Art Supplies demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Art Supplies major players
  • Art Supplies Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Art Supplies demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Art Supplies Market report include:

  • How the market for Art Supplies has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Art Supplies on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Art Supplies?
  • Why the consumption of Art Supplies highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

