Demand For Metal Coatings Market To Rise Significantly From Key (Use Industry Sectore) : Fact.MR

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Metal Coatings Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Metal Coatings Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Metal Coatings Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

The metal coatings market is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, the demand is likely to surpass 6,000’000 tons by the end of 2018, according to the latest report by Fact.MR. The growth of the metal coatings market is largely influenced by the immense growth in the construction and automotive industry coupled with rising urbanization.

The substantial growth of new construction projects in the APEJ region is likely to influence the sales of metal coatings in the forthcoming years. China and India are the countries driving most of the demand in the metal coatings market. The demand for metal coatings with fewer layers and lower cure temperatures is also increasing by the industrial coatings customers. With new regulations, demand for the eco-friendly metal coatings with low or zero VOC is also visible in APEJ region. China is also planning to charge a tax on VOC emission for solvent-based paints and coatings.

The coating companies in China are also focusing on developing smart metal coatings for various industries. Meanwhile, research and development activities are also going on in the country, this is likely to result in some interesting opportunities for metal coatings companies worldwide.

Market Segments Covered in Metal Coatings Market Analysis:

By Product Type :- Fluoropolymers Polyurethanes Polyester Plastisol Siliconized Polyester Others (epoxy, acrylic)

By Process :- Coil Extrusion Hot Dip Galvanizing

By Form :- Liquid Powder

By End-Use :- Architectural Automotive Consumer Goods & Appliances Protective and Marine Others (Wind power, solar power, packaging)

By Region :- North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis:

The competition in the metal coating business becoming more intense. Because of the region’s significant growth prospects, the majority of the key players have been focusing on Asia-Pacific. Some of the key metal coatings players have started acquiring companies along the value chain in order to boost their overall portfolio.

Fluoropolymers Hold Largest Share in Metal Coatings Market

Providing excellent chemical and corrosion resistance, fluoropolymers are finding large application across various industries. The growth of fluoropolymers in metal coatings market is likely to remain positive with the demand exceeding 1,000’000 tons by 2018 end, as per the study by Fact.MR.

Fluoropolymers coatings are finding large application in architectural coatings exhibiting low surface energies, high resistance to water, chemicals, oils, and UV radiation, especially in exterior application.

Manufacturers in the metal coatings market are also focusing on designing new products to address concerns associated with perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and perfluorooctanoic acid found in many fluoropolymer chemicals. Owing to the need and manufacturing of lightweight materials in aerospace, automotive, and semiconductor industry, the demand for fluoropolymers is increasing in these industries.

Meanwhile, manufacturers in the metal coatings market have also started developing green fluoropolymers in response to the growing environmental impacts of various chemicals used in metal coatings. The demand for high-performance fluoropolymers is also rising with the large application in electronics, and non-stick coating on cookware.

The growth in the metal coatings market is likely to remain robust. The global demand for metal coatings is expected to reach 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2027.

