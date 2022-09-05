One Component Foam Market To Grow rapidly During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of One Component Foam. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of One Component Foam Market across various industries and regions.

Key Segments in One Component Foam Industry Research

Product MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) Polyether Polyols Polyester Polyols

Application Adhesives Insulation Sealing Filling

End Use One Component Foam for Partition Walls One Component Foam for Water Pipes One Component Foam for Door & Window Frame Jambs One Component Foam for Ceiling & Floor Joints



Competitive Landscape

One component foam manufacturers are developing innovative products and are expanding their geographical reach to boost the one component spray foam market.

In 2019, Henkel AG & Co. opened a new Henkel Adhesives Technical Center in the east of Hanoi, Vietnam, for adhesive solutions. The introduction of this new high-tech facility is projected to help the company strengthen its local production capabilities and market footprint in Vietnam.

In 2020, Selena Group announced the establishment of its new subsidiary trading as Mexico S.de R.L. de C.V., located in Guadalajara, Federal Republic of Mexico. The subsidiary’s business will consist of the sale of Selena Group’s products in Mexico and neighboring countries. The establishment of Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. in Mexico is expected to strengthen its position in Central and South America. By setting up the new subsidiary, Selena Group intends to reach out to new users with a wide range of innovative construction chemicals.

Sealants and Adhesives – Most Popular Applications of One Component Foam

The Fact.MR study provides a holistic assessment on growth of the one component foam market across its various segments. On analyzing the rise in number of applications of one component foam across various industrial sectors, the study finds that one component foam sealants and adhesives are witnessing highest demand. One component foam sealants and adhesives, together, accounted for nearly 75% volume share in the one component foam market in 2018.

One component foam sealants and adhesives are witnessing tremendous demand on account of its simplicity and safety of use, and cost-efficiency. These sealants and adhesives are more vastly used in the construction industry, which has been growing at a rapid pace since the past few years. As one component foam sealants can reduce construction air-tightness to a great extent, which can help industrial end-users to mitigate CO2 emissions through their construction activities. Growing awareness about the extraordinary benefits of using one component foam sealants and adhesives is contributing to their increasing popularity across several end-use sectors.

However, the Fact.MR study finds that demand for insulation and filling applications of one component foam are likely to rise, which will make a substantial change in dynamics of the one component foam market. With the recent developments in residential as well as industrial and commercial infrastructures, end-users are experimenting with the applications of one component foam to benefit from unique properties of one component polyurethane foam.

The Fact.MR report analyzes various trends and other microeconomic factors that can influence growth prospects of the one component foam market in the upcoming years. Based on the thorough analysis, the study predicts that the one component foam market will grow at a healthy 5.2% CAGR during the period 2019-2027.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of One Component Foam, Sales and Demand of One Component Foam, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

