Sales Revenue of Advanced Ceramics Market To Surge in Near Future Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

The global advanced ceramics market. According to the study, the market reached a valuation of around US$ 60 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 20% share of the overall ceramics market. Sales of advanced ceramics are slated to rise at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 120 Bn by 2031. Demand for alumina ceramics is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Advanced Ceramics Market Size in 2020 US$ 60 Bn Sales Forecast for Advanced Ceramics through 2031 US$ 120 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 7% CAGR Share of Top 5 Companies 50%

Key Segments Covered in Advanced Ceramics Industry Research

Material Alumina Ceramics Ceramic-based Components Titanate Ceramics Zirconia Ceramics Silicon Carbide Ceramics Ceramic Filters Others Silicon Nitride Ceramics Magnesium Silicate Ceramics Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Ceramics Aluminium Nitride Ceramics Electroceramics Structural Ceramics Technical Ceramics High-tech Ceramics Ferrite Ceramics Transparent Ceramics

Class Ceramic Matrix Composites Ceramic Coatings Monolithic Ceramics

Application Application of Advanced Ceramics in Electrical Equipment Application of Advanced Ceramics in Catalyst Support Application of Advanced Ceramics in Electronic Devices Application of Advanced Ceramics in Wear Parts Application of Advanced Ceramics in Engine Parts Application of Advanced Ceramics in Filters Application of Advanced Ceramics in Bioceramics

End User Use of Advanced Ceramics in Electrical & Electronics Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Transportation Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Medical Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Defense & Security Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Environmental Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Chemical Sector



APEJ Reigns Supreme in Advanced Ceramics Consumption

Sovereignty of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan in the advanced ceramics market shows no signs of abating, underpinned by key aspects that include competitive manufacturing prices, significant economic growth, and rapid momentum of end-use verticals in the region. With the aim of region’s developing economics such as China and India to become global leaders in automobile manufacturing in terms of cutting edge vehicle electrification technologies, demand for advanced ceramics will continue to remain robust in the region. Apart from demand for electroceramics, resurgent growth in the residential construction, coupled with various infrastructure development projects, is a significant growth determinant for the advanced ceramics market in APEJ.

Recent developments in the ceramic science have meant that costly fabrication techniques are near redundancy. Producing robust transparent ceramic items, while retaining the translucency, is gaining momentous focus among key players in the advanced ceramics market, abreast efforts to address structural heterogeneities. This will further pave ground for developments in advanced ceramics in the upcoming years.

This report of Fact.MR also offers a detailed forecast of the advanced ceramics market for the period, 2018 to 2027. The advanced ceramics market is envisaged to record an impressive CAGR of nearly 7% through 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the market for advanced ceramics are putting a lot of effort into creating innovative technologies for unique applications.

Competition in the market has been observed to intensify in recent years. Major players in the market for advanced ceramics are investing in improving their product offerings as well as expanding their production capacities to cater to rising demand.

