Blow Fill Seal Technology Market To Witness Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The blow fill seal technology market is estimated to witness prolific growth during the 2018-2027 period. Growing demand for efficient packaging solution in pharmaceuticals and F&B industries is estimated to be the key factor driving the growth of the blow fill seal technology market. Blow fill seal technology’s precision and accuracy in the development in unit dosage packaging is a vital reason that is causing its widespread adoption in the pharmaceutical industry.

Blow fill seal technology is enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers in improving the flexibility of ampoules, bottles, vials, and prefilled syringes and injectables. The additional flexibility imparted to the equipment by the means of blow fill seal technology provides for convenient transportation reducing the risk of breakage.

The Fact.MR report opines that pharmaceutical companies are gradually shifting towards using flexible raw material such as propylene for packaging of medications using the blow fill seal technology. The notable shift can be attributed to the improved stability, shelf-life, and sterility provided by these materials.

Blow fill seal technology is also gaining traction due to the scope of automation that it allows. The technology equips pharmaceutical manufacturers with the capability to continuously produce unit dose packaging units with minimum production errors and comprehensively low requirement for any human intervention. Single or unit dose packaging is proving increasingly effective in eliminating human error while consuming medications which, in turn, is improving the overall efficacy of treatment.

Additionally, unit dose packaging is tamper-evident and resistant to heat and cold making blow fill seal containers an effective packaging solution for pharmaceuticals. In addition to this, unit dose packaging is increasingly finding an assortment of applications in various verticals. Cosmetic companies are using the convenient packaging form to hand out samples of their products under elaborate marketing strategies. Numerous businesses are discussing the possibility of leveraging unit packaging for their convenience which is likely to fuel the demand for blow fill seal technology in the foreseeable future.

Sustainability Offered by Blow Fill Seal Technology to Propel Widespread Adoption

In addition to providing a solution to reduce healthcare costs and improving the efficacy of treatment, blow fill seal technology’s sustainable operation augments to the popularity of the technology. Growing concerns about the environment are prompting governments around the world to impose regulations that aim towards the preservation of the environment. Consequentially, companies are looking for solutions that can aid them in improving the sustainability of their operations. Blow fill seal technology consumes less power, aid in the reduction of waste generated during manufacturing, and have a low carbon footprint. Due to these benefits, regulatory frameworks around the world are recommending the integration of blow fill seal technology in the existing production line.

Additionally, blow fill technology help eliminate the requirement of warehousing prefabricated containers for packaging, in turn, decreasing the time to market which can potentially allow for the development of in-house packaging solutions contributing to a substantial reduction in the costs of production. Owing to these factors blow fill seal technology is witnessing widespread adoption in the pharmaceutical and F&B industries. Blow fill seal technology is witnessing widespread adoption in the beverages industry on account of its superior leak proofing and sealing.

Competitive Assessment of the Blow Fill Seal Technology Market

Some of the prominent players operating in the blow fill seal technology market include Catalent, Inc., Unipharma LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Recipharm AB, Laboratorios SALVAT, S.A., Amanta Healthcare, Asept Pak, Inc., SIFI S.p.A, Brevetti Angela S.R.L, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Weiler Engineering, Inc., Curida AS, Roomelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals AG, Unither Pharmaceuticals, The Ritedose Corporation, Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions LLC, Pharmapack Co. Ltd., Unicep Packaging, LLC., NuPharm, BioConnection, Plastikon, Gerresheimer AG, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

These key players in blow fill seal technology market are focusing on consolidating their position.

Demand for Polyethylene in BFS Manufacturing to Remain Buoyant

The Fact.MR study opines that out of the different materials utilized in blow fill seal technology, demand for polyethylene is estimated to remain robust. Growing demand for polyethylene can be attributed to its inert nature, low gas and water permeability, and its non-interference properties. Among the different categories of polyethylene materials, demand for low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is estimated to outpace the demand for other materials owing to its resistivity to both bases and acids, and its non-reactive property.

