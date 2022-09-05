Maternal Nutrition Products Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Industry Status, Forecast till 2031

Demand for maternal nutrition products is driven majorly by North America, with nearly one-fourth of the production cluster positioned in the country, and favourable economy winds will bolster the market over the coming years. Key driving factors for maternal nutrition product demand are increasing manufacturing facilities and new entrants on the supply side.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=643

Increasing consumer awareness about nutrition, especially pregnant women, will act as a proverbial key to the success of maternal nutrition products. Apart from these demand and supply factors, macroeconomic factors such as increased healthcare spending and maternal care subsidies will act as strong market driving factors for maternal nutrition products, where demand for multivitamins is seen to be surging. Fact.MR predicts to global maternal nutrition products market to progress at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Maternal Nutrition Products Market Study

The global maternal nutrition products market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Maternal nutrition products during pregnancy capture a major chunk of the market, equivalent to four-fifth market share, and are set to create US$ 9.7 Bn opportunity by 2030.

North America is set to dominate the market revenue in 2020, but is expected to lose 144 BPS in its market share by 2030.

East Asia is set to a hold leading share by the end of FY2030, and will be the fastest-growing region over the long-term forecast period.

Tablet form will hold a market share of more than 40% over the next ten years.

More than 50% sales of maternal nutrition products will be through drug stores and specialty stores, though sales through online channels are surging.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%, while that in China and India at 5.8% and 7.3%, respectively.

More Valuable Insights on Maternal Nutrition Products Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global maternal nutrition products market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for 2020 – 2030. The study divulges essential insights on the market based on nutrition (multivitamin, vitamin B, vitamin D, omega 3/6/9, calcium, probiotics, and others), use case (preconception, pregnancy, and postpartum), form (tablets, capsules, and powder), and distribution channel grade (modern trade, specialty stores, online retailers, pharmacy stores, and other sales channels), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Oceania).

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=643

Key Segments

Nutrition

Multivitamin

Vitamin B

Vitamin D

Omega 3/6/9

Iron Nutrition / Supplement

Folate Nutrition

Calcium

Probiotic

Whey Powder

Packaged Food

Use Case

Food Preconception (Before Pregnancy)

Pregnancy

Postpartum (After Pregnancy)

Form

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Packaged Food

Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Drug / Pharmacy Stores

Other Sales Channels

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/643

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Arla Food Ingredients Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nestle SA

Roquette Frères

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

For More Insight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJz94XqcF4g

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com