In-Flight Catering Market Will Record an Upsurge in Revenue during Forecast to 2021-2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

In-flight catering is an advanced, skill and quality-oriented technology developed to provide good-quality, healthy meals, including main course, breakfast, beverages, etc., to passengers as well as crew members, which is different from the normal food catering services offered in a restaurant or a cafe.

In-Flight Caterings mainly focus on serving fresh food while emphasizing on maintaining hygiene in order to offer good in-flight experience to the passengers, which are well-planned according to the factors like flight time schedule, and management of trolleys.

In-Flight Catering Market: Intricate Assessment on Imperative Dynamics

The report on the in-flight catering market propounds intricate assessment, along with accurate forecast, on the in-flight catering market for the period between 2017 and 2026.

An exhaustive coverage on lucrative regions for the in-flight catering market has been engulfed by the report.

This report is an authentic intelligence source regarding data on recent dynamics, ongoing industry trends, technological developments & advancements, and product innovations observed in the in-flight catering market.

With the increasing number of passengers traveling by air and emerging airlines, the global in-flight catering market is expected to witness rapid growth during the period 2017-2026.

Higher potential for growth and opportunities in the variety of In-Flight Caterings offered in different airlines are attracting many new businesses in the global market.

The usual In-Flight Caterings offered in the global market vary depending upon several factors such as offering types, service types, airline category, and provider types, which are also among the main segments of the global in-flight catering market.

Offering types of In-Flight Caterings like main courses, breakfast, starter & platters, desserts, and beverages, are common, among which main courses are expected to gain more demands in the future.

Among the premium services and economy services offered in flight, economy catering services are more popular.

Full-service carriers, low-cost carriers, and charter/private carriers are the categories of airlines offering In-Flight Caterings, which are led by the low-cost carrier airlines in the global market.

Culinary only providers, culinary and on-board supply providers, and complete solution providers being the main types of providers of In-Flight Caterings, among which culinary only providers are expected to gain an edge in the global market.

In-Flight Catering Market: Competitor Landscape Study

The report incorporates a weighted chapter on competition landscape of the in-flight catering market, which quantifies revenue share of prominent stakeholders in the in-flight catering market.

This concluding chapter of the report provides assessment on the key companies underpinning growth of the in-flight catering market, along with insights on these market players in detail.

The report further offers an elaborated analysis on the market players elucidated in the report, which includes intelligence with regard to their company overview, recent & impending developments, key financials, and product overview.

A SWOT analysis is delivered on the market participants profiled, which illuminates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to these players in the in-flight catering market over the upcoming years.

Additionally, the report renders intelligence on the expansion strategies employed by the in-flight catering market participants, such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships between them.

In-Flight Catering Market: In-Depth Study on Market Segments

Weighted chapters on the segmentation analysis in the report offer in-depth study and insights on all the market segments incorporated.

The in-flight catering market has been categorized into five segments, viz., offering type, provider type, service type, airline category, and region.

Geographically, the in-flight catering market has been branched into

Latin America

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America.

Precise market forecasts and estimations have been offered on all the aforementioned segments, along with a detailed assessment on key dynamics affecting their momentum during the period of forecast.

These chapters are imperative for the report readers as they can better understand latent opportunities and key remunerative regions for growth of their business in the in-flight catering market.

As per International Air Transport Association (IATA), the domestic and international air traffic witnessed significant growth in 2017. Moreover, IATA predicts the number of air travelers to double by 2035. Owing to target in-flight catering market opportunities created by ever growing air traffic, airlines are offering premium In-Flight Caterings to attract more customers and thereby expanding their business.

A new Fact.MR study envisions the In-Flight Catering Market to create opportunity of more than US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of 2026. To deliver opulent in-flight experience to travelers coupled with demand of healthy in-flight meals irrespective of the travelling class is anticipated to propel the growth of in-flight catering market in near future.

Innovation in food coupled with technology integration to be prominent trends for In-flight Catering Market

To enhance the in-flight experience through In-Flight Catering, the prominent players are adopting digitally enabled services like use of smart phone for food & beverage ordering. Few airlines operating globally also allow passengers to place order via in-flight entertainment systems. Moreover, some of the airlines are serving regional/ continental meal in order to satisfy the native cravings for the onboard passengers. The word of mouth advertising of such trends can certainly contribute in the growth of in-flight catering market.

In-flight Catering Market: Low Cost Carriers coupled with economic service projected to witness above average growth during the forecast period

Low cost carriers to remain highly preferred among frequent flyers. Irrespective of the seating class, the increasing expectation of passengers to consume hygienic food is anticipated to fuel the demand of in-flight catering market. Moreover, rising health awareness across the globe is impelling global in-flight catering market players to plan and mold their strategies accordingly. Airlines are majorly recognized by their food & beverage quality and the In-Flight Catering delivered, differentiates them from its peers. Being a primary trend of in-flight catering market, to fulfill the passenger demands, leading airlines are providing complimentary meals to passenger in order to render rich in-flight catering experience.

