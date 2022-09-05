Fat Replacer Market will touch a new level in upcoming year Growth 2021-2031 | Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fat-Free Dairy Products.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fat-Free Dairy Products market.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Fat-Free Dairy Products, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Fat-Free Dairy Products Market.

The increasing demand for fat replacer in convenience foods & beverages, as well as bakery products and potential health benefits of fat replacer, are the key growth factors defining the Fat Replacer market. Also, the increase in health awareness among urban population and changing lifestyle due to rapid urbanization are the key parameters which boost the growth of the fat replacer market.

Key Segments Covered

Form Powdered Fat Replacers Liquid Fat Replacers

Source Plant-based Fat Replacers Animal-based Fat Replacers

Ingredients Carbohydrate-based Fat Replacer Protein-based Fat Replacer Lipid-based Fat Replacer

Application Fat Replacers for Convenience Food and Beverages Fat Replacers for Bakery and Confectionery Products Fat Replacers for Sauces, Dressings and Spreads Fat Replacers for Dairy and frozen Desserts Fat Replacers for Other Applications



Competitive Landscape

Expanding globally is one of the main focus areas of players in the fat replacer market. Hence, there has been a rise in partnerships and mergers and acquisitions activities.

In July 2021, Corbion NV acquired full ownership of Granolife. With this acquisition, the company is focusing on strengthening its presence in the Mexican market.

Tate & Lyle with its toolkit is helping customers across the globe to reformulate existing food products and create new foods. The company is also strengthening its relationship with nutrition bodies to share knowledge, expertise, and ensuring availability of resources to support balanced diets and lifestyle.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Carbohydrate based fat replacers expected to hold more than 50% market share for fat replacers.

Bakery and Confectionary Industry to possess 40% market share for fat replacers.

Fat replacer industry expected to possess nearly 45% market share throughout North America

Fat replacer industry expected to possess nearly 25% market share by registering a CAGR of 6% throughout Asia.

“Increasing obesity rates around the globe along with demand for healthier food options is surging the demand for fat replacers.” opines a Fact.MR analyst

More Valuable Insights on Fat-Free Dairy Products Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Fat-Free Dairy Products, Sales and Demand of Fat-Free Dairy Products, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



