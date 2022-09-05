North America is the Most Dominant Region that Holds Over 3/4 of the Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Share – Fact.MR Study

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Pegfilgrastim is developed by PEGylating the recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) analogue, filgrastim. Pegfilgrastim was first launched by Amgen Inc. as Neulasta in 2002. Later, several biosimilars of pegfilgrastim were launched in the market.

Pegfilgrastim is used as a supportive oncology drug to treat chemotherapy- and/or radiotherapy-induced neutropenia in cancer patients. With more than ten pegfilgrastim biosimilars available in the market and over 5 under development, the pegfilgrastim biosimilar size market is expected to witness an upswing in the future.

The COVID-19 pandemic effect has been moderate on the overall pegfilgrastim market. COVID-19 has overall affected the speed of processes in clinical trials, but it’s predicted that, there will not be any near-term effect on approval processes by the regulatory bodies.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market.

Key Segments of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market

Fact.MR’s study on the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market offers information divided into two important segments-distribution channel and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories, for the better understanding of readers.

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail-Order Pharmacies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Study

The hospital pharmacies segment under the distribution channel category held half of the global pegfilgrastim biosimilar market share in 2019, owing to increasing cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and others. Retail pharmacies followed due to increasing number of prescriptions.

North America holds almost 3/4 of the global pegfilgrastim biosimilar market, followed by Europe, owing to large number of product launches in these regions.

The East Asia market year-on-year growth is expected to rapidly surge in the near future. This growth is due to increasing pool of patients and advancements in healthcare with government support, which will propel pegfilgrastim biosimilar market growth in Asian countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world is projected to have only a moderate impact on the progress of the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market.

“Increasing demand for cost-effective therapeutics such as biosimilars and patent expiration of blockbuster biologics will provide competitive benefits to market players in terms of new product development,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market: Key Players

The pegfilgrastim biosimilar market is significantly consolidated and competitive in nature. Many small and large pharmaceutical companies have developed this biosimilar. Key players operating in the market are Coherus Biosciences, Mylan N.V., Biocon, and Novartis AG (Sandoz). These companies have launched pegfilgrastim biosimilars and are bolstered with partnerships and collaborations for expanding their market presence, globally.

Other players in the market are Pfizer Inc, Green Cross Corp, Accord healthcare, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Zydus Cadila. These players are focused on strategic collaborations & partnerships and investments in research & development for developing novel biosimilar platforms.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar, Sales and Demand of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

