Global Amoled Display Market Share Expected to Reach USD 167 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the research report, the global AMOLED display market in 2019 is approximately USD 32.6 Billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 167 Billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the AMOLED display market is around 26% from 2020 to 2026.

AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) consists of a TFT (thin-film-transistor) display in which the organic compounds form the electroluminescent material. TFT displays are used to control the flow of current through pixels of active-matrix OLED that generates images. The market is expected to move towards AMOLED displays as it is catered with HD displays which offer more crystal clear images.

Industry Major Market Players

Samsung Display Co. Ltd

LG Display Co. Ltd

Japan Display Inc.

Panasonic Corp

Sharp Corp

AU Optronics Corp

Dresden Microdisplay

Beijing Opto-Electronics

Chimei Innolux Corp.

AMOLED technology is used mainly in mobiles and televisions. AMOLED displays are thinner and lighter as compared to LED’s and LCD’s. Moreover, AMOLEDs consume less power and they don’t need backlighting like LCDs because they generate light themselves. These are the drivers that are expected to drive the AMOLED display market for the forecast period. The major driving factor of AMOLED display is expected to be a tremendous increase in the use of mobile smartphones globally. The use of AMOLEDs is not just limited to mobile smartphones; they are widely used in various other consumer electronic devices, tablets, portable gaming devices, digital cameras, camcorders, and others. Some of the unique advantages of AMOLEDs are that they offer ultrahigh quality pictures as well as reduce the weight of the device; thus making it lighter and easy to handle.

The AMOLED display market is segmented on the basis of application, display, and region. Application wise they are used in digital cameras, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, television, and other consumer electronic devices. Wearable devices such as smartwatches are a product segment where AMOLED is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period. On a display basis, it is segmented into rigid, flexible, and transparent. Whereas region-wise the segmentation is North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. Major countries include the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Brazil.

This report segments the AMOLED display market as follows:

Global AMOLED Display Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Mobile Smartphones

Television

Laptops

Tablets

Digital Cameras

Smartwatches

Global AMOLED Display Market: By Display Type Segment Analysis

Rigid

Flexible

Transparent

