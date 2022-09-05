The global mental health apps market is expected to flourish at an impressive 17% CAGR, topping US$ 30 Bn in value by the end of the forecast period 2022-2032, concludes a recently published Fact.MR study. Growth in the industry is mainly driven by the penetration of the internet and technology across different geographical regions. Also, there has been a growing interest in improving access to virtually available healthcare to treat anxiety and other disorders among consumers of various types.

From 2015 to 2021, the market flourished at a CAGR of 12%, reaching US$ 5.3 Bn by the aforementioned historical period. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scope for mental health apps has also widened, because patients have resorted to telehealth and online medical consultations as an alternative to visiting clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies.

As lifestyles have changed and work pressures have increased, mental health apps have become increasingly popular. A growing number of factors, such as increased healthcare investment and growing collaboration between school and college app developers, indicate significant growth potential in the market. Healthcare improvement spending continues to increase worldwide, and key stakeholders are predicted to heavily rely on mental health apps.

Mental Health Apps Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Mental Health Apps market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Mental Health Apps market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Mental Health Apps supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Mental Health Apps supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Mental Health Apps, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Mental Health Apps offering has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Mental Health Apps market.

Report benefits & key questions answered

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Mental Health Apps demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Mental Health Apps. As per the study, the demand for Mental Health Apps will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Mental Health Apps. As per the study, the demand for Mental Health Apps will grow through 2029. Mental Health Apps historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Mental Health Apps consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Mental Health Apps Market Segmentations:

By Platform Type Mental Health Apps for Android Mental Health Apps for iOS Mental Health Apps for Other Platforms

By Application Type Mental Health Apps for Depression and Anxiety Management Mental Health Apps for Stress Management Mental Health Apps for Meditation Management Mental Health Apps for Wellness Management Mental Health Apps for Other Application Types



