Remote Control Market is projected to register a volume CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period

According to new Fact.MR study, global sales of remote control exceeded 630 million units in 2018, and are anticipated to record a Y-o-Y growth of 2.0% in 2019. The remote control industry continues to be influenced by a range of factors, such as significant development in the entertainment industry, complemented by the introduction of low-power and voice-controlled remotes. The study analyzes the remote control market in detail, and offers readers a thorough analysis of various key dynamics impacting the market growth.

The study finds that a shift in technology from AVC (Advanced Video Coding) to HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) to improve video quality for entertainment and media industry, has increased the sales of various entertainment devices including remote control. Prospects of remote control market remain promising, as consumers, especially in developing economies, are willing spend more on entertainment devices such as set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and Blu-ray players, amid improving economic conditions and rising disposable income.

According to the study, with rapid penetration of intelligent devices and smart home appliances, adoption of automated activities has surged in both residential and commercial sectors. This has further led the demand for control solutions, thereby impacting the sales of remote controls. In addition, consumer electronics and remote controlled electrical devices are witnessing a significant demand, as governments around the world are increasingly supporting digitalization. This, coupled with development of innovative products such as next-generation motion-sensing remotes and low-power remotes, will continue to fuel the growth of remote control market. However, complexity of the functions of newer remote controls along with emergence of smart remote mobile applications that allow use

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Remote Control: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Remote Control demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Remote Control. As per the study, the demand for Remote Control will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Remote Control. As per the study, the demand for Remote Control will grow through 2029. Remote Control historical volume analysis:Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2018 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2018-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2018 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2018-2029. Remote Control consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Remote Control Market Segmentations:

By Technology Type Infrared Remote-Control Bluetooth Remote-Control

By Application Single Television Smart Toys Entertainment Systems Home Appliances Lighting Others Universal

By Use Case Residential Electronic Devices Commercial and Industrial Electronic Devices

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



