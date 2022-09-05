Non-invasive Ultrasound Stimulation in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson Treatment 2031

Market research firm Fact.MR’s ongoing report on the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market has estimated positive growth prospects in the near future. Resumption of elective medical procedures as the severity of the coronavirus pandemic goes down in 2021, will support recovery of demand in the industry. Further, relaxation of lockdown restrictions on research activities towards neurological disorders, will create product development opportunities for non-invasive ultrasound stimulation devices for years to come.

According to the Neurological Society of India 2.3% of the global population suffers from neurological disorders, which until recently were largely treated with drugs and surgical procedures. However, growing investments into non-invasive solutions has bolstered the scope of adoption for ultrasound stimulation alternatives. Ultrasound stimulation treatments have found success with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, on the basis of indication and the targeted area of the brain within the peripheral or central nervous system.

Request Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3345

Focused ultrasound therapy is a relatively new non-invasive therapeutic technology, which provide highly precise ablation of thalamus tissue. The procedure is largely aimed towards the treatment of essential tremor, a common neurological movement disorder. While most current treatments are performed on one side of the brain, research on staged bilateral treatments are also expected to find traction among healthcare professionals in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Non-Invasive Ultrasound Stimulation Market

Essential tremor treatments are expected to hold the lead, owing to significant development in focused ultrasound technologies.

Portable ultrasound devices are expected to display faster growth owing to easier handling and improvements to operational accuracy in recent years.

Hospitals are likely to display higher rates of adoption, owing to superior capabilities in accessing capital.

Higher levels of awareness and access to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure holds the United States in the lead for providing non-invasive ultrasound stimulation services.

China will generate profitable opportunities for market players driven by a vast population and government investments into healthcare reform.

Adoption in the MEA region is expected to be relatively sluggish owing to access to fewer treatment options.

Non-Invasive Ultrasound Stimulation Market – Prominent Drivers

Promising outcomes in terms of drug delivery beyond the blood-brain barrier is a major factor driving demand for ultrasound treatment options.

The rising research endeavors into widening ultrasound stimulation applications into spleen and liver treatments has resulted in opportunities for innovations in the field.

Faster regulatory approvals associated with treatment options associated neurological ailments is likely to drive activity in the market.

Non-Invasive Ultrasound Stimulation Market– Key Restraints

Lack of awareness and the taboo associated with neurological disorders especially in developing countries is a key factor holding back market growth.

Inadequate treatment options, poor reimbursement and shortage of skilled professionals hurt scope for growth.

Discover more about the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market with figures data tables and table of contents at https://www.factmr.com/report/3345/non-invasive-ultrasound-stimulation-market

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market include but are not limited to Sonic Concepts Inc., BrainSonix Corporation, and Sonacare Medical. Leading players in the industry are invested in research & development and product launch endeavors to widen the scope of applications for their product offerings.

For example, in March 2021, General Electric Research has announced a collaboration with Feinstein Institutes for research in the application of non-invasive ultrasound stimulation on liver tissue to minimize chronic inflammation, which can help in reducing obesity in patients.

In August 2020, Nova Health announced its intention to be the first healthcare provider in the Carolina region to provide a non-invasive brain surgery treatment technique including MR-guided focused ultrasound devices for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and essential tremors.

More Insights on the Non-Invasive Ultrasound Stimulation Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global non-invasive ultrasound stimulation market. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of application (Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, brain tumors, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, and others) modality (portable and bench top), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Middle East & Africa).

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail : sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com