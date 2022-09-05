Increasing Acute Intermittent Porphyria (AIP) Incidence Rates to Widen Acute Hepatic Porphyria Expansion Prospects 2031

Award winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s ongoing acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market study forecasts a relatively positive outlook through 2021 and beyond, on the back of increasing demand for advanced therapeutic approaches for treating metabolic disorders. The market received a significant boost amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, global prevalence of acute hepatic porphyria is projected to range from one in 500 to one in 50,000 individuals. The presence of clinical acute intermittent porphyria is reported to be 5 to 10 per 100,000 individuals, while prevalence of genetic mutations of AIP is around 1 in 1675 individuals. Such high prevalence rate is likely to drive demand for treating APH in forthcoming years.

As per Fact.MR’s study, the acute hepatic porphyria market is expecting to witness credible developments with respect to availability of novel therapeutic drugs. In 2019, for instance, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved Givosiran (Givlaari) for adults with acute hepatic porphyrias. Givosiran is a small-interfering RNA that causes degradation of aminolevulinate synthase 1 (ALAS1) mRNA in hepatocytes through RNA interference, reducing elevated levels via subcutaneous injection.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Hepatic Porphyria (APH) Market Study

Acute Intermittent Porphyria (AIP) treatment to emerge as the dominant indication type

By drug type, intravenous hemin administration to remain the preferred route

Hospital pharmacies to be the primary distribution channel for major acute hepatic porphyria drugs

US to be a potential AHP drug market, attributed to swift drug candidate approvals by the FDA

Asymptomatic manifestation of the disease to fuel accelerated research on advanced AHP detection in the UK

Germany and France to open new expansion frontiers amid increasing healthcare spending

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH) Market- Prominent Drivers

Rapid advancements in metabolic disorders diagnostics is likely to propel acute hepatic porphyria market growth

Increasing regulatory approvals to admit possible life saving therapeutic approaches is widening growth scope

Strong government support for funding advanced research is providing major boost to APH therapeutics

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH) Market- Key Restraints

Limited awareness and inadequate access to quality healthcare in developing regions is limiting uptake

Asymptomatic manifestation of the disorder causes delays in diagnosis, restricting uptake

Competitive Landscape

The global acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market comprises of the following key players: Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., Lundbeck Inc., Alleviare Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to name a few. The aforementioned players primarily concentrate on offering advanced drug formulations which are approved by key regulatory authorities.

Moreover, some players are also involved in offering resources to better understand disease onset and prognosis. For example, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., offers the PinpointAHP® platform. This forum provides patients and caregivers a variety of resources to help them understand the types of acute hepatic porphyria and recognize the signs and symptoms.

Also, manufacturers are in tandem with government initiatives to rein in the incidence of prominent rare disorders. For instance, Recordation Rare Diseases Inc. is supporting the European Porphyria Network in developing information for patients and families. This helps individuals detect signs early on and take effective preventive measures to mitigate its impact.

More Insights on the Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH) Market

The research study on the acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market by Fact.MR includes an in-depth analysis of major demand-driving factors and trends and a comprehensive evaluation of crucial aspects that are projected to carve growth. Market statistics have been elucidated based on indication (acute intermittent porphyria (AIP), variegate porphyria (VP), hereditary coproporphyria (HC) and hereditary deficit of delta-aminolevulinic acid dehydratase (HDAD) drug type (intravenous hemin, carbohydrate nutrition and hydration, hypertonic saline and anti-epileptics (short-acting)) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

