Animal Genetics Market with an estimated value of ~US$ 8 Bn by the year 2026

Recent advancements in genomic technology are extending the frontiers of innovation in livestock production. Easy availability of molecular tools and enzymes, such as Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR), to extract vital information about livestock species, is increasing the possibilities to develop embryos of desired gender and traits.

The livestock revolution trend is found to complement the growth of the food industry. Given the shift from conventional protein sources to animal-derived proteins, lucrative opportunities await players in the animal genetics market to meet the unmet nutrition demand of humans. Growth opportunities are also projected to arrive from the growing significance of pet culture, especially found in developed regions, and gradually moving towards the developing ones. The quest for best-of-breed livestock animals will increase reliance on animal genetics to produce attractive animals, and, in turn, improve the probabilities of pet adoption.

Recalibrating the relevance of these trends, analysts at Fact.MR maintain an optimistic outlook of the animal genetics market growth, with an anticipated CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Animal Genetics Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Animal Genetics market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Animal Genetics market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for c supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Animal Genetics, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Market Competitors:

The primary focus of players operating in the animal genetics market is to address demand from industries such as animal healthcare and food. Leading and prominent players approach growth strategies – regional expansion, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and investments in R&D activities – to foster advancements in the field. Among these strategies, the expansion of portfolios through R&D activities holds high potential to gain exposure in the animal genetics market.Numerous players are involved in the advancement of genetics by collaborating with independent laboratories or by entering into license agreements to leverage technology to develop better breeds. For instance, in January 2019, Neogen Corporation, a prominent player in the global animal genetics market, acquired the Canadian animal genomics laboratory – Delta Genomics Centre – in an attempt to strengthen its hold in the North American market, especially in Canada. Another key player, Genus IntelliGen Technologies, announced the transfer of its sexed genetics technology to Geno, a leading producer of bovine genetics in Norway. This transaction will enable Geno to develop sexed Norwegian Red genetics.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Animal Genetics: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Animal Genetics demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Animal Genetics. As per the study, the demand for Animal Genetics will grow through 2026.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Animal Genetics. As per the study, the demand for Animal Genetics will grow through 2026. Animal Genetics historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2026.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2026. Animal Genetics consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Animal Genetics Market Segmentations:

· Product

Live Animals Bovine Porcine Poultry Canine Piscine Others Genetic Material Semen Embryo Others Genetic Testing



· Geography

North America US Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand Japan China India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



