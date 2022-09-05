The research study on carbapenem-based antibiotics market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key demand-driving factors and trends which have shaped the landscape of carbapenem-based antibiotics over 2014 – 2018 and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence over 2019 – 2029. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product type (Meropenem, imipenem, ertapenem, tebipenem, doripenem, panipenem, etc.), indication (intra-abdominal infections, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, bacterial meningitis, skin and skin structure infections, acute pelvic infections, prophylaxis of surgical site infection, respiratory tract infections, others), sales channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies) across seven major regions.

Incidence of bacterial infections with multidrug resistance is increasing rapidly, generating the need for novel, broad-spectrum carbapenem-based antibiotics for the treatment of various bacterial infections. Broad-spectrum carbapenem-based antibiotics such as tebipenem (Spero Therapeutics Inc.) and sulopenem (Iterum Therapeutics Inc.) are at late stage clinical development with expected launch of both in 2020 – 2021. Multidrug resistance to currently marketed carbapenem-based antibiotics is largely prevalent in the world. Also, expiry of patent for ertapenem is expected to offer new avenues for market growth in regulated as well as non-regulated carbapenem-based antibiotics market where its adoption & availability are comparatively limited. On the back of these factors, the global carbapenem-based antibiotics market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$1.8 Bn by 2029.

Competitive Landscape:

The carbapenem-based antibiotics market is dominated by top three players including Merck Co. & Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. These leading players in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market contribute around 80% to 90% revenue share. Clinical stage companies such as Spero Therapeutic Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics Inc. with the launch of their novel carbapenem-based antibiotics are expected to acquire significant market space. In October 2017, Spero Therapeutics, Inc. and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. announced an exclusive licensed partnership for its carbapenem-based antibiotic named SPR994 (tebipenem). In a similar development, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma in June 2017, announced a partnership with Zuellig Pharma for sales of carbapenem-based antibiotic meropenem in five countries of Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia) and Hong Kong.

Carbapenem-based Antibiotics Market Segmentations:

Product Type:

Meropenem

Ertapenem

Imipenem

Doripenem

Panipenem

Tebipenem

Indication:

Intra-abdominal Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Pneumonia

Bacterial Meningitis

Skin and Skin Structure Infections

Acute Pelvic Infections

Prophylaxis of Surgical Site Infection

Respiratory Tract Infections

Gynaecologic Infections

Endocarditis

Others

Sales Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

