Sales Of Amino Acid Chelate Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2030 | Fact.MR Study

With the increasing demand for amino acid chelates in nutritional products, there is also a rise in traction of chelated minerals in dietary supplements for human nutrition attributable to increased health awareness. Most manufacturers advocate amino acid chelates as being safer for the body to use than non-chelated minerals. Owing to increased demand for amino acid chelates, the market is expected to observe growth over the forecast period. The growth of these end-use industries over the forecast period is expected to propel demand for amino acid chelates.

Prominent Key players of the Amino Acid Chelates market survey report:

The global amino acid chelates market is fragmented in nature with the presence of key manufacturers such as Titan Biotech Ltd, Peptech Bioscience Ltd, Ava Chemicals, Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited, Prathisha Industries, Albion Minerals and others. Industries are on the move to enter new high growth potential markets. Major players are involved in research and development to improve their product specifications, which is also a key market development factor for amino acid chelates.

Amino Acid Chelates Market: Segmentation

The amino acid chelates market can be segmented on the basis of form, type, application and region

On the basis of form, the amino acid chelates market can be segmented into:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of type, the amino acid chelates market can be segmented into:

Calcium Amino Acid Chelates

Copper Amino Acid Chelates

Iron Amino Acid Chelates

Magnesium Amino Acid Chelates

Manganese Amino Acid Chelates

Zinc Amino Acid Chelates

Others

On the basis of application, the amino acid chelates market can be segmented into:

Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Agricultural Applications

Others

On the basis of region, the amino acid chelates market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

