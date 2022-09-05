Canine Parvovirus Market Top Companies Data 2030, Industry Share, Demand And Revenue Growth Opportunities

The Recent study by Fact.MR- (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Canine Parvovirus market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Canine Parvovirus market as well as the factors responsible for such a Canine Parvovirus Market growth.

Introduction

Canine parvovirus is a contagious virus affecting dog population. The affected dogs suffer from gastrointestinal infections due parvovirus. It is a highly infectious diseases caused by either direct or indirect contact with infected fecal matter of other infected dogs.

The major symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, lethargy together with fever. The gestation period for the symptoms to occur range from three to seven days.

Dehydration caused due to vomiting and diarrhea can make cases critical as this destroys the electrolyte balance of the body and makes the immune system weak. Puppies suffering from canine parvovirus are more prone to succumbing to the virus.

The condition is preventable with vaccines however the mortality is above 90% in cases of untreated dogs. The virus is said to affect other mammals also like foxes and cats.

Canine Parvovirus Market: Segmentation

The global canine parvovirus market is segmented based on the drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

By drug class, the global canine parvovirus treatment market is segmented as:

Antibiotics

Antiemetics

Intravenous (IV) Fluids

Others

By route of administration, the global canine parvovirus treatment market is segmented as:

Intravenous

Oral

By distribution channel type, the global canine parvovirus market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pet Drugs Stores

Veterinary Drugs Stores

Regional Analysis and Forecast

North America is expected to constitute the major share in the global canine parvovirus treatment market since it is estimated that the households in the USA spend around 50 billion USD annually on pet care

. Europe can be the next attractive market since it has a pet dog population of around 75 million.

Asia can be expected as the emerging market in the global canine parvovirus treatment market since there are many countries like China, India and Japan with growing pet dog population.

Middle East along with Africa can be estimated to register sluggish growth in the global canine parvovirus treatment market due to low income disposability and adoption in the region.

The major players operating in the global canine parvovirus market are Merck Animal Health, Zoetis United States, Amber Naturalz, Merial (Sanofi), MSD Animal Health, Durvet, Elanco among others.

