On-Premise Deployment Model shows the Highest Potential over the Next Ten Years for Cloud 5G Core Market – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Global revenue of 5G core in 2021 was held at US$ 1.1 Bn. Further, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during 2022 – 2032. Solution is expected to be the highest revenue generating component, with a projected growth of 25.5% during 2022 – 2032.

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2019-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value

Market Segments Covered in Cloud 5G Core Industry Analysis

By Component : Solution Services Professional services Managed Services

By Network Functions : Access and Mobility Management Function Session Management Function User Plane Function Policy Control Function Network Exposure function NF Repository Function Unified Data Management Authentication Server Function Application Function Network Slice Selection function Others

By End-User : Telecom Operators Enterprises

By Deployment Model : Cloud On-Premises



Competitive Analysis

The key players such as ERICSSON; HUAWEI; NOKIA; SAMSUNG; ZTE. Adopt several organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their revenue and market standings.

Some of the recent developments of key 5G core providers are as follows:

On Mar 15 , 2022 , Ericsson and Vodafone effectively finished the UK’s first 5G independent network cutting preliminary in a joint lab show to encourage interest in 5G availability and committed execution for purchaser and business clients.

, , and effectively finished the UK’s first 5G independent network cutting preliminary in a joint lab show to encourage interest in 5G availability and committed execution for purchaser and business clients. In Feb 23 , 2021 , NOKIA declared the send-off of its Delos drive, a new and creative way to deal with dealing with the intricacy of 5G core programming conveyance and tasks, as well as set-up of CI/CD Services to assist correspondence with overhauling suppliers.

, , declared the send-off of its Delos drive, a new and creative way to deal with dealing with the intricacy of 5G core programming conveyance and tasks, as well as set-up of CI/CD Services to assist correspondence with overhauling suppliers. In February, 2022 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it will continue to collaborate with providers of chipsets, cloud platforms, and servers to expand the 5G vRAN ecosystem. The objective of this drive is to drive multiparty collaboration and innovation for the advancement of software-based networks. With this ecosystem, the providers continue to develop vRAN towards a more scalable, flexible network which will deliver carrier-grade performance, management and reliability.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering 5G core have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

