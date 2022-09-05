The Global IoT Sensors Market Is Expected To Garner Absolute Dollar Growth Of US$ 146.3 Billion By 2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages IoT Sensors Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of IoT Sensors. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of IoT Sensors Market across various industries and regions.



The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of IoT Sensors market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of IoT Sensors

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of IoT Sensors, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of IoT Sensors Market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global IoT sensors market are focusing on product development and carrying out various advanced research and development programs. Enterprises are making several efforts to collaborate with various technology providers to give innovative results. Recent key developments among players are:

In February 2022, Siemens updated its NX Software under the Xcelerator portfolio, with attributes like intelligence-based design. This update allows the application to use AI and modern simulation technologies, offering efficient insights to the consumers.

In January 2022, PTC disclosed an alliance with Schaeffler Group. It is a Germany-based manufacturer that implements an absolute IT landscape. The new partnership focuses to support Schaeffler’s initiatives for digital twin and visualization of 3D models.

Report Attributes Details



Projected Base Year Value (2021) US$ 21.8 Billion

Anticipated Market Value (2022) US$ 27.4 Billion

Estimated Forecast Value (2022-2032) US$ 173.7 Billion

Projected Market Size of China (2032) US$ 20.9 Billion

Anticipated Growth Rate of U.K (2022-2032) US$ 10 Billion

Market Value of India (2032) US$ 30 Billion

Established IoT Fleet Management Market Players

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

IBM (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

The projected Y-o-Y growth rate for 2021-2022 is 25.7%. The convergence of technology such as AI, ML, and connectivity is escalating growth across all spheres. Rising deployment of 5G and increased electronic content in automotive, EVs, and AVs, and the expansion of IoT equipment in smart homes are the emerging trends of the global IoT sensors market.

Key Segments Covered in the Global IoT Sensors Market Study

IoT Sensors Market by Type :

IoT Accelerometers

IoT Gyroscopes

IoT Magnetometers

IoT Pressure Sensors

IoT Temperature Sensors

IoT Light Sensors

Other IoT Sensor Types

IoT Sensors Market by Application :

Consumer Electronics IoT Sensors

Healthcare IoT Sensors

Automotive IoT Sensors

Industrial application IoT Sensors

Building Automation IoT Sensors

Retail IoT Sensors

IoT Sensors Market by Region :

IoT Sensors in North America

IoT Sensors in Europe

IoT Sensors in APAC

IoT Sensors in RoW

