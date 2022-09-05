Jalapeno Extract Market : Quantitative Analysis, Current And Future Trends Till 2030

The 250 page Market research report On Global Jalapeno Extract Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Jalapeno Extract Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2020 to 2030

Introduction

There has been a significant rise in demand for pepper extracts in the recent past owing to growing demand from end-use sectors such as HoReCa and processed food. Jalapeno extract being one of the most commonly used pepper extracts in the food industry, has gained significant traction among commercial consumers.

Alongside, owing to its pungent flavor which is favorable for several cuisines, the household demand for jalapeno extract has also been observed to upscale in recent years.

With the growing consumer demand, manufacturers of jalapeno extract have been increasing their production capacities to cater to a foreseen escalation in demand.

Jalapeno extract market – Segmentation

The jalapeno extract market as segmented on the basis form as –

Raw form

Roasted

Freeze

Picked

Processed form

Powdered

Paste

Liquid (Sauce)

The jalapeno extract market as segmented on the basis end use

Food industry

Jalapeno stuffing

Jalapeno jams

Jalapeno cocktail syrups

Jalapeno flakes

Jalapeno poppers

Pharmaceutical industry

Source of vitamin C

Antibacterial quality

Dehydrating seasonings

Nourishing oils

The jalapeno extract market as segmented on the basis of sales channels

Direct sales

Retail Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Mexico is one of the countries where demand for jalapeno extract is significantly high which is due to the type of native cuisines that pair well with jalapeno extract.

Mexico cultivates jalapeno in over 30,000 acres of land which are consumed within the country as well as exported to other countries. Similarly in the US, jalapeno is cultivated in around 55,000 acres of land, with Texas leading the cultivation.

Besides, the other key pepper consuming countries including Vietnam and India can also be a potent consumer of jalapeno extract. In 2018, Vietnam and India consumed around 166 tons and 86 tons of pepper, respectively.

The antibacterial activity of the jalapeno extract is also one of the factors that are helping in the growing jalapeno extract industry Mexico being the major contributor in this area. North America and the Asia Pacific will also see the growth in the jalapeno extract market because of the significant changes in the food industry.

Jalapeno Extract Market – Key players

Synthite, The Global Green Company, Akay Group are amongst the leading the jalapeno processed extract market by offering various products like pickles, stuffing jalapeno, jalapeno cheese. And in the sauce market Pepper fry is one of the key market players which offers a huge variety of sauces in different forms.

Companies investing in research and development in the jalapeno extract and launching new product verticals like nourishing oils and jalapeno paste rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. Sandia Seed Company is one of the companies offering jalapeno seeds in the market enabling the growth of the jalapeno extract market.

