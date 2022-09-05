Fonio Flour Market Sale Is Rise In Recent Past Years Owing To Growing Demand From Multiple End Use Sector

The 250 page Market research report On Global Fonio Flour Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Fonio Flour Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2020 to 2030.

Introduction

There has been significant rise in demand of fonio flour in the recent past owing to recent growing demand from multiple end use sector. Fonio flour is being used in food products because they are rich in proteins, have nutty taste and are gluten free. Western Africa is the key cultivator of fonio owing to its dry climate; alongside they are also grown in Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea. W

estern Africa produces fonio in 300,000 hectares and serve about 3-4 million people across the world. Fonio flour is used in households like bakery, cakes, pasta, cookies whose consumer base has been continuously increasing, consequently leading to high market growth of fonio flour market.

Segmentation on the basis of types, analysis, market, sales

On the basis of type, fonio flour market is divided into two segments

White Fonio

Black fonio

On the basis of end use, fonio flour market is divided into three segments

Bakery and Confectionary

Food Processing

Others

Geographical Data Analysis of Fonio Flour Market Research Report Is Based On:

There was no existence of fonio in Europe before 2018, however, it gained popularity thereafter. Fonio flour market in Germany and United Kingdom are expected to witness significant and sustainable growth, owing to the significant potential of gluten free products.

Fonio flour is also used significantly in countries such as Italy, Belgium, France, and Netherlands. Europeans are generally not taking risk, crop combination is benefitted for the growth of fonio in Europe. The demand for vegan products in Europe is expected to be another supplementing factor for the growth of fonio flour in coming years.

Impact of Covid19 on Fonio Flour

Globally there have been a massive outbreak of the coronavirus in the first half of 2020 and its impact have been seen in every vertical of the industry and in general the demand of healthy foods was high. Fonio flour end use products such as cakes, cookies, pastries etc. have been observed to witness positive growth in second half of 2020, which also kept the demand of fonio flour aloft.

