Drug Discovery Services Market: Hit-To-Lead Identification to Gain Maximum Traction – Fact.MR Study

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Drug Discovery Services to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Drug Discovery Services market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Drug Discovery Services market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Drug Discovery Services

Increase in the research and development activities and expenditure, leading pharmaceutical companies moving towards outsourcing are some of the factors resulting in the growth of drug discovery services.

Introduction of advanced technology in the drug discovery process is also the major driver in the market growth. However, stringent regulations in some regions on drug discovery services, high cost involved in the discovery of drug and development and usage of animals in testing are hampering the market growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Drug Discovery Services. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Drug Discovery Services Market across various industries and regions

Market Taxonomy

Process Target Selection

Target Validation

Hit-To-Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation Type Medicinal Chemistry

Biology Services

Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics Drug Type Small Molecules

Biologics Therapeutic Area Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Other Therapeutic Areas



6 Key Insights on Global Drug Discovery Services Market

North America is likely to remain dominant in the global drug discovery services market throughout the forecast period 2017-2026. Presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in the region is one of the factors driving the growth of drug discovery services in North America.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also anticipated to witness significant growth during 2017-2026. India and China are slowly becoming preferred locations for drug discovery outsourcing due to the technological capabilities developed. Fewer regulations and low manufacturing costs are also fueling the growth in APEJ region.

Hit-To-Lead identification is likely to be the most preferred process in the global drug discovery services market. By the end of 2026, hit-to-lead identification is projected to reach nearly US$ 7,000 million revenue.

By drug discovery service type, medicinal chemistry is likely to witness the significant growth. Towards the end of 2026, medicinal chemistry is projected to surpass US$ 6,000 million revenue.

Small molecules are anticipated to be the largest drug type in the global drug discovery service market. Small molecules are projected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 5,800 million between 2017 and 2026.

On the basis of therapeutic area, highest growth is expected to be seen in oncology. Oncology is projected to reach nearly US$ 7,000 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

The report offers a profile of some prominent players in the global drug discovery services market, which will stay active through 2026. The leading companies are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Charles River Laboratories International, Evotec, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (Ppd), Covance, Jubilant Biosys, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Wuxi Apptec, and Syngene.



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Drug Discovery Services Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Drug Discovery Services Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Drug Discovery Services’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Drug Discovery Services’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Drug Discovery Services Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Drug Discovery Services market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Drug Discovery Services market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Drug Discovery Services Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Drug Discovery Services demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Drug Discovery Services market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Drug Discovery Services demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Drug Discovery Services market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Drug Discovery Services: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Drug Discovery Services market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Drug Discovery Services Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Drug Discovery Services, Sales and Demand of Drug Discovery Services, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

