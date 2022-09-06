Antiretroviral (ARV) Agents Market 2022: Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Antiretroviral (ARV) Agents Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Antiretroviral (ARV) Agents Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Antiretroviral (ARV) Agents Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

By Drug Type Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Multi-Class Combination Products Protease Inhibitors HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Entry Inhibitors — CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist Fusion Inhibitors and Others

By Distribution channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

What is Driving Demand for Antiretroviral (ARV) Agents Market?

Increase in the number of chronic diseases, HIV infections will lead to more medicinal development. The surge for anti-resistant medicines has been in demand. In addition as monoclonal antibodies demand increases, the growth for the antiretroviral (ARV) agents market will spike its rate, demand in personalized medicines has increased bio production, accelerating antiretroviral (ARV) demand.

The rising funding from private & government organizations for the development of vaccine, increase in development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and surge in demand for antiretroviral agents are boosting the market. Furthermore, the rising innovation and new technological advancement is driving the demand for antiretroviral (ARV).

Key Players

ViiV Healthcare

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AbbVie Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Other

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

