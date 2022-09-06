Glufosinate Market Is To Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2032

Glufosinate-ammonium is an herbicide used to control the growth of undesired plants, such as weeds, in more than 100 crops globally. Glufosinate contains an active ingredient phosphinothricin, which prevents the growth of plants by blocking the key enzyme production that disrupts food production in plants and ends up killing it. This unique mode of action against weeds makes glufosinate the most promising herbicide among a broad spectrum of other herbicides.

Additionally, glufosinate is only effective when it is in contact with the plant and only affects that part of the plant where it is applied. Reusing an herbicide makes the weeds resistant, which threatens the productivity of desired crops. The unique mode of action of glufosinate makes it ideal for herbicide as an alternate option in rotation with other herbicides.

Glufosinate Market: Segmentation

The global glufosinate market can be segmented by crop type, formulation and application and region.

Based on crop type, the glufosinate market is segmented into:

Genetically Modified Crops

Conventional Crops

Based on formulation, the glufosinate market is segmented into:

Liquid Formulation

Dry Formulation

Glufosinate is obtained from Streptomyces soil bacteria, which can control some major weeds named morning glories, hemp sesbania, and yellow nutsedge. It is significantly safe as compared to other herbicides.

Based on application, the glufosinate market is segmented into:

Agricultural

Pharmaceutical

Others

An increase in genetically modified crops and their cost-effective trait and weed controlling aspects will boost the market of glufosinate. Herbicide-tolerant plants occupy the largest planting area of biotech crops, which will result in an increase in demand for the cultivation of HT (Herbicide Tolerant) crops.

