U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market Trends, Drivers And Restraints By 2028

U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Industry Overview

The U.S. air quality analyzers market size was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2020 to 2028.

The risk of strokes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues, and lung cancer cases had witnessed growth in the U.S. owing to the deteriorating air quality. Declining air quality, coupled with the rising awareness about its ill effects, is expected to augment the demand for air quality analyzers in the U.S. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government placed lockdown restrictions resulting in the shutdown of various companies, in turn, impacting the production of air quality analyzers. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for early detection of viruses and bacteria due to which companies are launching products with new features such as real-time air quality monitoring systems.

The pandemic negatively impacted the manufacturers of air quality analyzers based in the U.S. as their R&D spending was reduced. However, the pandemic highlighted the requirement of sustainable development and energy conservation across the world. This, in turn, resulted in augmenting the indoor air quality importance, thereby fueling the market growth in the U.S.

The increasing adoption of air quality analyzers in the U.S. is attributed to the rising health awareness among the youth and the upper echelons of society. Clean and fresh air prevents the possibility of respiratory diseases, such as asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and pneumonia. The advent of the IT age is marked by the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle, thereby augmenting the adoption of air quality analyzers in the U.S.

Rising instances of wildfire outbreaks and spreads in the U.S. in the past few years and their impact on air quality are anticipated to fuel the demand for air quality analyzers in the country. Reports of the EPA on heavy air pollution in cities such as Los Angeles and Bakersfield are expected to generate awareness among the masses regarding the importance of monitoring and maintaining indoor air quality, which will boost market growth in the near future.

The U.S. market for air quality analyzers is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing industrialization, urbanization, and rapid population growth, which is leading to continuous air pollution. Air quality analyzers play a crucial role in controlling air pollution that causes health issues, deteriorating air quality, and environmental imbalance.

Market Share Insights

January 2021: TSI launched a new air quality monitor named Q-Trak XP Indoor Air Quality, which is available only in North America

TSI launched a new air quality monitor named Q-Trak XP Indoor Air Quality, which is available only in North America June 2020: Siemens launched a real-time air quality monitoring system that measures pollutants, humidity, and temperature.

Siemens launched a real-time air quality monitoring system that measures pollutants, humidity, and temperature. June 2018: TSI acquired 3M’S Wisconsin facility where noise indicators, sound level meters, noise dosimeters, indoor air quality monitors, and heat stress monitors are manufactured.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. air quality analyzers market include:

Siemens

TSI

Emerson Electric Co.

Aeroqual

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IQAir

Honeywell International Inc.

Camfil

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

