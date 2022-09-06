Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Trends, Size And Forecast Research Report To 2028

Pneumatic Tourniquet Industry Overview

The global pneumatic tourniquet market size was valued at USD 350.5 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing cases of orthopedic surgeries & accidental injuries, a rise in the geriatric population, and growing patient awareness are the key factors driving the market. In addition, a rising number of plastic surgeries performed contributes to market growth. Pneumatic tourniquets are used in orthopedic and plastic surgeries for the creation of a bloodless field, superior safety, enhanced precision for the surgeon. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global market. Healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, have been exhausted with a large number of COVID-19 patients; therefore, many countries have postponed orthopedic surgeries and other healthcare procedures for an indefinite period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market

Furthermore, in a few regions, orthopedic and small hospitals were closed or their activities were curtailed and other hospitals were transformed to COVID-19 patients in confinement facilities and treatment centers. As per the research done by the CovidSurg Collaborative, a Research Network indicated that, in 2020, an estimated 6.3 million orthopedic surgeries were canceled globally, over 12 weeks. This factor is likely to have a negative impact on the market.

The geriatric population is highly susceptible to orthopedic disorders. Moreover, the lack of physical activity, high prevalence of diabetes & obesity in this age group, and unhealthy dietary habits are vital risk factors. Thus, demand for orthopedic surgeries is continually increasing owing to the growing aging population. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, the number of people aged 60 years and above was 1 billion. This number will upsurge to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people aged 65 years and older is projected to reach 83.7 million in 2050.

In addition, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), though seniors constitute only 14% of the current population, they generate 37% of diagnostic tests & procedures and 34% of inpatient procedures. As per the CDC, demand for knee arthroplasties is expected to rise by 673% by 2030. Also, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, states that in the U.S., above 450,000 total hip replacements are performed yearly.

The rising prevalence of sports injuries also contributes to the high demand for pneumatic tourniquets to restrict blood flow. For instance, as per the National Safety Council (NSC), in 2019, (with or without exercise equipment), exercise accounted for around 468,000 injuries, bicycling with around 417,000 injuries, basketball with 404,000 injuries, and football with 292,000 injuries. Such a high incidence of sports injuries creates a high demand for pneumatic tourniquets, thereby driving market growth.

Increasing cases of road accidents directly amplify the incidence of death globally. For instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), 1.35 million people die in road accidents and over 20-50 million suffer non-fatal injuries. Accidental injuries require the prevention of blood loss for effective treatment. Since pneumatic tourniquet is majorly used to control bleeding during emergencies, rising cases of accidents are expected to be a key market driver. The rising number of road accidents in Asian countries, such as Japan and China, holds major untapped opportunities, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Numerous government initiatives direct efforts to raise awareness and encourage global orthopedic healthcare. The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) is working to improve total regional availability of information for hip and knee medical equipment, as well as attempts to enhance Patient-Reported Experiential Measures (PREMs) &Outcome Measures (PROMs).

Associations, such as the American Association/Academy of Orthopedic Medicine (AAOM), also focus on introducing regenerative medicine. Alberta Bone And Joint Institute (ABJHI), a not-for-profit organization, helps to improve the outcomes for people with bone and joint disorders. The White House launched the “Stop the Bleed” campaign to provide public awareness regarding the measures for life-threatening bleeding. The campaign also encourages the placement of ‘Bleeding Control Kits’ in public spaces to enable public access to life-saving supplies. Such initiatives, support market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market : The global biosimilar contract manufacturing market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% over the forecast period.

The global biosimilar contract manufacturing market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% over the forecast period. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation System Market: The global transcranial magnetic stimulation system market size was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.03% from 2022 to 2030.

Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pneumatic tourniquet market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Pneumatic Tourniquet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Single-bladder

Double-bladder

Pneumatic Tourniquet Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Orthopedic

Intravenous Regional Anesthesia (IVRA)

Others

Pneumatic Tourniquet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global pneumatic tourniquet market include:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Ulrich Medical

VBM

Anetic Aid

DSMAREF Co. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.