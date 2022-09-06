BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Top Key Players, Target Audience And Forecast To 2028

Posted on 2022-09-06 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Industry Overview

The global BFSI contact center analytics market size was valued at USD 260.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2021 to 2028.

 

The market growth can be attributed to the increased demand for contact centers among banks, financial institutions, credit unions, and other businesses for improving their customer experience. According to Deloitte, in 2019, financial services accounted for a significant share of nearly 26% of global call centers usage. Benefits offered by contact center analytics to BFSI firms, such as reduced operational costs and call center volumes, are also major factors driving the market growth.

 

Moreover, the disruption caused in the financial space by the emergence of several neo banks could also drive the adoption of digitalized solutions among traditional banking institutions. Neo banks provide services only on mobile apps and the web, thereby increasing the competition for credit unions and traditional banks. This is expected to create the demand for contact center analytics solutions to analyze the customer journey using enhanced technologies such as predictive analytics and machine learning.

 

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market

 

Banks use artificial intelligence to better understand customer sentiments from the data obtained from contact centers. These capabilities are mainly applied to different types of texts such as social media conversations, customer reviews, and others to research customer needs. Various banks thereby leverage artificial intelligence technologies to identify customer intention and emotion regarding their services. For instance, in June 2021, Kore.ai, a conversational AI software company, announced its partnership with Mashreq Bank, a financial institution based in the UAE. The partnership is aimed to enhance digital support and engagement for customers through conversational AI. Additionally, Mashreq Bank will leverage Kore.ai’s BankAssist virtual assistant to enable a faster resolution to customer queries and provide personalized self-service.

 

The growing demand for speech analytics among BFSI firms is expected to create new opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Speech analytics enables banks to prevent customer attrition by analyzing and monitoring customer interactions. The benefits are encouraging the adoption of speech analytics across several banks to enhance customer experience. For instance, in November 2020, CallMiner, a provider of speech analytics solutions, announced that African Bank had selected the company’s CallMiner Eureka platform to extract information from voice-based customer interactions. This initiative has helped the bank enhance its digital transformation efforts.

 

BFSI firms are expected to comply with various stringent regulations imposed by government bodies worldwide. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 1991 restricts outbound call centers from calling residential numbers before 8 am or after 9 pm. Insurance companies in the U.S. are also expected to abide by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. This act is mainly focused on ensuring the protection of individual health information. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in fines and financial losses for BFSI firms, which could hinder the market growth.

 

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports

  • Finance Cloud Market: The global finance cloud market size was valued at USD 20.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Cognitive Computing Market: The global cognitive computing market size was valued at USD 25.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6% from 2022 to 2030.

 

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global BFSI contact center analytics market based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, application, vertical, and region:

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Cross-channel Analytics
  • Performance Analytics
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Speech Analytics
  • Text Analytics

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Integration & Deployment
  • Support & Maintenance
  • Training & Consulting
  • Managed Services

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Hosted
  • On-premise

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Medium Enterprises

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Automatic Call Distributor
  • Customer Experience Management
  • Log Management
  • Real-time Monitoring & Reporting
  • Risk & Compliance Management
  • Workforce Optimization
  • Others

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Banking
  • Brokerage
  • Credit Union
  • Financial Institution
  • Insurance

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Market Share Insights

  • June 2021:ai, a conversational AI software company, announced its partnership with Mashreq Bank, a financial institution based in the UAE. The partnership is aimed to enhance digital support and engagement for customers through conversational AI.
  • August 2020: Genesys announced its partnership with Infosys, a provider of next-generation digital services. Under the partnership, Infosys offered the Genesys PureConnect contact center software to customers of both companies.

 

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global BFSI contact center analytics market are:

  • 8×8, Inc.
  • CallMiner
  • Genesys
  • Five9, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Mitel Networks Corp
  • Oracle Corporation
  • NICE LTD
  • SAP SE
  • Stratifyd

 

Order a free sample PDF of the BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution