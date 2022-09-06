qPCR Instruments Market Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2028

qPCR Instruments Industry Overview

The global qPCR instruments market size to be valued at USD 1.39 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of diseases, technological advancements, and increasing demand for qPCR instruments are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Increased focus on diagnostics attributed to the spread of COVID-19 is projected to propel the demand for qPCR instruments in the upcoming years. The demand for qPCR equipment and consumables is being driven by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The spike in the incidence of COVID-19 is expected to add significantly to the number of preventive screenings. This can be attributed to the fact that the number of COVID-19 patients cannot be ascertained without proper screening owing to a large number of asymptomatic cases.

The launch of new products is expected to change certain market dynamics as it can increase the threat of internal substitution. Furthermore, increasing consumers’ preference for updated and advanced products is creating a demand for technologically advanced products, such as the Mic qPCR system with Bluetooth connectivity and multiple devices that can be connected to the computer simultaneously to run multiple sample sets.

The prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, Turner syndrome, and Parkinson’s, has increased rapidly, which is expected to fuel the market growth. According to the CDC, chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, kidney diseases, and respiratory diseases, including asthma, are accountable for 7 in 10 deaths in the U.S. each year. Faster detection of diseases with PCR can allow for timely and appropriate treatment.

Increasing adoption of qPCR technologies is expected to propel this market growth. The adoption of qPCR techniques is increasing owing to their accuracy, automation, precise results, real-time quantification, and sensitivity. qPCR offers a wide range of input nucleic acids, making it an effective and useful technology in research applications.

qPCR Instruments Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global qPCR instruments market based on instrument and region:

qPCR Instruments Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

7500

QuantStudioDx Real-Time PCR System

QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR System

ViiA 7 Dx

StepOne/ StepOne Plus

LightCycler 2.0/ 96/ 480/ 1536

Cobas 4800

CFX96

SmartCycler

GeneXpert

Rotor-Gene Q 5Plex HRM System

Rotor-Gene Q

BioFire FilmArray Systems

BMS Mic System

qPCR Instruments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

June 2022: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., an American developer, and manufacturer of specialized technology products launched the CFX Duet Real-Time PCR System. The CFX Duet Technology combines Bio-CFX Rad’s Opus System’s robust thermal performance and patented, precise optical shuttle system with thermal grading functionality to allow optimization in fewer runs

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., an American developer, and manufacturer of specialized technology products launched the CFX Duet Real-Time PCR System. The CFX Duet Technology combines Bio-CFX Rad’s Opus System’s robust thermal performance and patented, precise optical shuttle system with thermal grading functionality to allow optimization in fewer runs May 2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., an American supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents, and consumables announced the launch of the QualTrak Biopharma qPCR instrument. The new QualTrak qPCR Solutions will aid in the rapid creation of new biologics to fulfill the growing demand.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global qPCR instruments market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Quantabio

Azure Biosystems, Inc.

Bio Molecular Systems

