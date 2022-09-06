Beverage Cans Market to Witness estimated reach to US$ 70 Bn with a growing CAGR of 5% by 2031

Newly released data by Fact.MR on the beverage cans market reveals that sales were valued at above US$ 45 Bn in 2020. The forecast estimates that beverage cans revenues will expand 1.5x until 2031, reaching US$ 70 Bn. Increasing need for recycled, lightweight and easy to carry beverage cans along with emphasis on sustainability are some factors expected to drive market expansion at a CAGR of nearly 5% through 2031.

The latest market research report analyzes Beverage Cans Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Beverage Cans And how they can increase their market share.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By material, aluminum beverage cans to account for 70% of global demand through 2031

2 piece beverage cans to sell like hot cakes, accounting for over 3 out of 5 sales

Carbonated soft drinks to be most widely marketed beverages, accounting for 2/5th of overall demand

U.S to emerge as a promising market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% until 2031

Asia to represent substantial growth prospects, yielding 60% of total demand, primarily spurred by India and China

Key Segments Covered

Structure Two Piece Beverage Cans Three Piece Beverage Cans

Material Steel Beverage Cans Aluminium Beverage Cans Other (Glass and Plastic) Beverage Cans

Capacity Beverage Cans less than 12 Ounces Beverage Cans between 12-24 Ounces Beverage Cans more than 24 Ounces

Application Alcoholic Beverage Cans Carbonated Soft Drink Beverage Cans Sports & Energy Drinks Beverage Cans Other Beverage Cans3



Global Beverage Cans Market: Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable beverage industries to increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable the growth of beverage cans in the food & beverage industry.

CANPACK, a major producer of aluminum cans, analyzes market trends and drivers to produce design solutions for beverage producers that take product branding to the next level. With CANPACK’s Quadromix technology the firm is capable of creating four different designs in a single production run.

SNSTECH develops a resealable can designed for reusing content over and over again. SipNShut, a 100% aluminum resealable beverage cans be developed by SNSTech, has the added benefit of running on existing canning lines with ease and is described as having a smooth pour like a standard beverage can.

The Market insights of Beverage Cans will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Beverage Cans Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Beverage Cans market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Beverage Cans market .

The latest industry analysis and survey on Beverage Cans provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Beverage Cans market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Beverage Cans Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Beverage Cans market growth

Current key trends of Beverage Cans Market

Market Size of Beverage Cans and Beverage Cans Sales projections for the coming years

The report also offers key trends of Beverage Cans market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Beverage Cans market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Beverage Cans Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Beverage Cans Market.

Crucial insights in Beverage Cans market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Beverage Cans market.

Basic overview of the Beverage Cans, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Beverage Cans across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Beverage Cans Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Beverage Cans Market development during the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Beverage Cans Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Beverage Cans Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis. The competitive landscape analysis for Beverage Cans Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Beverage Cans manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Beverage Cans Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Beverage Cans Market landscape.

