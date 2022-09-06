Emollient Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2032

There is significant market demand for dermatological products in the FMCG landscape, owing to rising skin care trends. The market of dermatological products has grown by 10% in 2020 from 2016. However, in 2020, spending on dermatological product is expected to plummet in the first quarter owing to global lockdown attributed to Covid-19 pandemic. This has restrained production due to shortage of raw material supply. However in the second quarter, market is expected to recover as the demand for essential goods will significantly rise as governments remove nation-wide restrictions and lockdowns.

Regional trend analysis suggests that the consumers of dermatological products have shown a substantial shift towards skin friendly products, thus making the emollient market more lucrative. In 2020 the demand will plunge with the effect of covid-19. However, according to a research of nearly 38 developed countries during 2009 recession suggests, that the decline in spending on personal care will be limited to 0%-3% depending on the duration of lockdown.

Emollient Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of market on the basis of form, chemical type, application, and region

By Form : Solid Semi-solid Liquid Power/ Flakes

By Chemical Type : Ester Fatty Alcohols Fatty Acids Ether Silicones Hydrocarbons

By Application : Skin Care Hair Care Oral Care Fragrances Toiletries Cosmetics

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



Key Takeaways of Global Emollient Market

Semi-solid emollients contribute to nearly 1/3rd of the global emollient market, which is expected to grow at CAGR of nearly 5% owing to rising demand in APEJ during the forecasted period.

Hydrocarbons market demand will be nearly 1.7X by 2030. However, Ester demand will grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.5% thus resuming market demand for cosmetic products after covid-19 impact.

Absolute $ opportunity for liquid emollient is expected to be US$ 40 Mn. during the forecasted period.

In United States demand for emollient market will grow by 2X during the forecasted period. However, in India the market will grow at 7% during the forecasted period.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

In 2003, due to outbreak of SARS, cosmetic industry was badly affected across glob. However, demand for cosmetic products ensued once the situation recovered. Similarly, if covid-19 effect on the global supply chain is severe, it will lead to a fall in demand due to lockdown in countries of Europe where emollients witness high sales.

The demand is expected to rise significantly once the lockdown is lifted. This might affect the market for first quarter under optimistic scenario. While, under probabilistic scenario the lockdown will impact demand for emollient market for first two quarters, owing to a consumer shift for essential products. Moreover, impact of covid-19 will be lower in MEA and South Asian market as the virus has not majorly impacted these markets.

Established Players to Follow Strategically Timed Acquisitions to Expand Market Footprint

Key players like Lonza Group, Evonik Industries AG and Solvay are focusing on strategic acquisitions to expand their markets. In 2018, Solvay, moving a step ahead, acquired composite materials business of Argosy International to improve its services and expand its presence in Asia Pacific. While, Lonza acquired HBM-LS, an Estonia-based start-up firm that engages in research and development, manufacturing, and distribution of products for the exosomes research market. However, emerging players like NCP Works, ACME synthetic chemicals and several others are focusing on specific product segments and effective creation of volume sales.

