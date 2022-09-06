Specialty Papers Market to Cap US$ 60 Billion by 2031 End, Shale Inhibitors to Exhibit High Growth, Says Fact.MR

Worldwide demand for specialty papers surpassed 25,354 tons in 2018, with a veritable proliferation anticipated over the upcoming years. Lowering preference for plastics across diverse end-use verticals, ranging from packaging and labelling to pharmaceuticals, has induced a shift toward viable alternatives, such as specialty paper. These insights are according to the latest Fact.MR study, which positions the specialty papers market for a bullish run in the upcoming years. Fact.MR study opines that sales of specialty papers are surging in the wake of associated beneficial attributes, ranging from enhanced strength to smoothness. Use of MFCs has witnessed a considerable uptick on the back of its high material strength, which has been identified as a pervasive trend gaining momentum in the global market space. According to the report, global specialty papers market is likely to register a volume CAGR of more than 2% over the forecast period.

The global Specialty Papers Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.



The Specialty Papers Market report highlights the following players:

Mondi Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries co ltd., Domtar Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Co., P.H. Glatfelter Co., UPM-Kymmene Oyj., AhlstromMunksjo Oyj, Oji Holding Corp and Fedrigoni Spa.

The Specialty Papers Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.



Important regions covered in the Specialty Papers Market report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Specialty Papers Market Segmentations Analysis:



The Specialty Papers Market report takes into consideration the following segments by product type:

Décor paper

Thermal paper

Label paper

Carbonless paper

Release Liners

Kraft paper

Others

The Specialty Papers Market report contain the following end uses:

Building & Construction

Packaging & Labeling

Food & Beverages

Printing & Publishing

Pharmaceuticals

Electricals

Others End Use Industry



The Specialty Papers Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Specialty Papers Market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Specialty Papers Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Specialty Papers Market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Specialty Papers Market.



The Specialty Papers Market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Specialty Papers in xx industry?

How will the global Specialty Papers Market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Specialty Papers by 2027?

What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Specialty Papers?

Which regions are the Specialty Papers Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?



The Specialty Papers Market report considers the following years to predict the Market growth:

Historic Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2013

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2027



