Shelf Liner Market Position, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Competitive Scenario and Analysis By 2031

The shelf liner market is witnessing increasing growth due to rising demand from hotels, restaurants, and catering industry; residential and commercial sector; corporate offices; laboratories; educational institutions; and several other end-use industries.

Shelf liners are designed to remain on the surface of a drawer or shelf, and help in protecting them from scratches, moisture, and stains. Rapidly rising preference for shelf liners for use in the residential sector is bringing high growth prospects for the expansion of the shelf liner market size during the forecast period.

The shelf liner market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of around 5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 215 Mn over the forecast duration of 2020-2030. Shelf liners are used to protect underlying surfaces from damage and dirt. Rising demand for shelf liners for domestic needs and corporate houses will boost the growth of the shelf liner market during the forecast period. Increase in requisite for shelf liners in laboratories are also adding to the demand thrust in the shelf liner market.

Key Segments of Shelf Liner Market

Fact.MR’s study on the shelf liner market offers information divided into six key segments – type, material, adhesion, end-use, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these important categories.

Type

Meshed

Smooth

Material

Plastic

Rubber

Paper

Fabric

Aluminium

Adhesion

Self-adhesive

Non-adhesive

End-Use

Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering (HoReCa)

Residential

Corporate Offices

Laboratories

Educational Institutions

Others

Sales Channel

Direct Procurement

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Utensil Stores

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Takeaways from Shelf Liner Market Study

By type, the meshed segment is foreseen to grow 2X than the smooth segment in 2020. On the other hand, the smooth segment will account for 2/5 of overall market share in 2020.

By material, plastic is anticipated to grow in prominence, gaining 104 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

By end use, residential is projected to account for 30% of total sales in 2020 in the shelf liner market, and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 65 Mn during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The shelf liner market in East Asia is expected to grow by experiencing a value CAGR of nearly 8%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued 1.7X times than Europe, and is estimated to account for a major chunk of demand pie in the global shelf liner market by the end of the forecast period.

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for cleaning materials and accessories has increased across the globe. Thus, growing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene will increase the sales of shelf liners over the forecast period,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Shelf Liner Market: Competitive Landscape

The shelf liner market is highly fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of local players. Some of the prominent players in theshelf liner market space are Shurtape Technologies LLC, Konrad Hornschuch AG, Kittrich Corporation, Seville Classics Inc, Pro-Mart Industries Inc., Warp Bros, Macbeth Collection, Youcopia Products Inc, Drymate (RPM Inc.), and Hills Point Industries LLC

