Laboratory Centrifuges Market Demand, Overview, Size & Trend | NuAire, QIAGEN N.V.

A laboratory centrifuge is a piece of laboratory equipment, typically powered by electricity, that is used to separate substances of different densities by spinning them in a tube. Centrifuges can be used to separate cells from blood, to separate different types of cells, or to purify proteins.

Key Trends:

The main trend in laboratory centrifuges technology is the development of more compact and portable centrifuges. This is being driven by the need for more mobile and flexible lab equipment, as well as the need to save space in crowded laboratories. Another trend is the development of centrifuges that can accommodate a wider range of sample sizes and types. This is in response to the increasing diversity of samples being processed in laboratories. Finally, there is a trend towards the development of centrifuges that offer more user-friendly features, such as automatic loading and unloading of samples, and centrifuges that can be controlled remotely.

Key Drivers:

One of the key drivers of the laboratory centrifuges market is the increasing demand for these devices from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. This is due to the fact that centrifuges play an important role in the purification and isolation of biomolecules and cells. Additionally, centrifuges are also used in the food and beverage industry for the clarification of juices and other liquids. Another key driver of the laboratory centrifuges market is the advancement of technology, which has resulted in the development of new and improved centrifuge models.

Key Market Segments:

The laboratory centrifuges market bifurcated on the basis of product, rotor design, intended use, application, end-user and region. On the basis of product it is segmented into equipment, accessories, and others. By rotor design, it is divided into swinging bucket rotors, fixed angle rotors, vertical rotors, and others. By intended use, it is categorized into general-purpose centrifuges, clinical centrifuges, preclinical centrifuges, and others. By application, it is analyzed across diagnostic, microbiology, cello omics, and others. By end-user, it is divided into hospitals biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and academic & research institutes. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The laboratory centrifuges market report includes players such as NuAire, QIAGEN N.V. , Sartorius AG, Cardinal Health, Centurion Scientific, Antylia Scientific, Heal Force, Benchmark Scientific, REMI Group, and Kay & Company.

