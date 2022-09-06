Wearable Exoskeletons Market reaching more than US$ 3,991 billion in value by 2032

The global wearable exoskeleton market is expected to embark on a positive expansion trajectory, with long-term prospects appearing extremely lucrative, concludes award winning market research company Fact.MR. The market is slated to expand at a stellar CAGR exceeding 30.3%, reaching more than US$ 3,991 billion in value by 2032.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the market experienced credible gains in the past, topping US$ 100 Mn in 2021. Extensive application in the healthcare and military domains is cited as the key growth catalyst for market growth. As per W.H.O’s estimates, annual global incidence of spinal cord injuries (SCI) is 40 to 80 cases per million population, with 90% of them being traumatic cases, thereby stimulating demand.

For the military domain, countries such as the U.S. are actively deploying exoskeletons to improve specific soldier capabilities. Lockheed Martin’s OnyxTM and Dephy’s ExoBoot are testimonies to such extensive applications. Recently, in 2019, the Indian government announced deployment of exoskeleton technology within its army, an initiative part and parcel of the ambitious Make in India campaign.

Wearable Exoskeletons Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Wearable Exoskeletonsm arket evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Wearable Exoskeletons market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Wearable Exoskeletons supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturing collaboration allows manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand, thereby increasing revenues and market share. Introducing new products and technological innovations enable end-users to benefit from the products. By developing a strategic partnership, the company can expand its productive capacity.

In March 2021, Astrek Innovations, a startup from Kerala created an exoskeleton for patients with walking difficulties. With the vision of bridging the gap between the common man and quality healthcare, the company strives to build a portfolio of advanced technology enabled devices in the assistive technologies sector.

In June 2021, DRDO announced plans to develop an exoskeleton for Indian soldiers stationed at high altitudes. As part of the announcement, DRDO will upgrade Indian soldiers’ performance in various military scenarios, including lower and upper extremities.

Report benefits & key questions answered

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Wearable Exoskeletons demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Wearable Exoskeletons will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Wearable Exoskeletons will grow through 2029. Wearable Exoskeletons historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Wearable Exoskeletons consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

