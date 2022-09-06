Breast Pumps Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust Cagr Over 2020 – 2025

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in global breast pumps market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate of the global breast pumps market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of breast pumps during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

The number of working women has increased substantially in the past several years. Many corporate and non-corporate organizations are hiring women within their workforce and offering high-paying jobs. As most of their dedication is devoted towards their work, many young mothers find limited time to take care of their infants. Since infants require regular breast milk intake, women are increasingly relying on breast pumps to feed their babies.

Based on this trend, the global breast pumps market is prophesied to expand healthily during the forecast period (2020-2025), expanding 1.7x. Other growth drivers ensuring a positive growth trajectory include rising insurance coverage for breast pumps, increased awareness about breastfeeding and technological advancements in breast pump feeding techniques.

Global Breast Pumps Market – Scope Of The Report:

The recent study by Fact.MR on global breast pumps offers a 5-year forecast between 2020 and 2025. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the global breast pumps market. This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of breast pumps. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the global breast pumps market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of the global breast pumps market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the global breast pumps market along with their product portfolio enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Global Breast Pumps Market Competition Structure:

The global breast pumps market consists of a large number of important market players. These are: Medela LLC, Pigeon Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Ameda, Inc., Ardo Medical AG, Evenflo Feeding, Inc. and Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Jahwa Co. Ltd.) to name a few. Educating consumers, entry into lucrative markets with new distribution networks and expanding direct and indirect sales activities are key strategies adopted by market players.

Medela LLC, the leading market player, relies on digital media to communicate directly with consumers. Its MyMedela App provides assistance in meeting daily breastfeeding goals with personalized content, an activity tracker, pumping tips and interactive checklists. Besides this, it also manufactures the Harmony Manual Breast Pump and Sonata Smart Electric Breast Pump among others.

Another market leader, Pigeon Group, manufactures the Pigeon Manual Breast Pump with Glass Shield, the Pigeon C Type Silent Electric Breast Pump and Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump. It also conducted maternity seminars in 2016 to spread awareness about the importance of breastfeeding to working women.

Global Breast Pumps Market Segmentation:

Fact.MR has studied the global breast pumps market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application and regions.

By Product : Single Electric Breast Pumps Double Electric Breast Pumps Manual Breast Pumps

By Application : Hospital Grade Personal Use

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



