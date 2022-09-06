Data Annotation Tools Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2032

As per the analysis conducted by Fact MR, the global data annotation market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2032.

The increased adoption of the ‘do-it-yourself’ method is projected to be one of the significant factors boosting the market in the assessment period. The growing penetration of AI and machine learning solutions in the healthcare sector is anticipated to be another significant cause that can augment the industry in the coming time. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 offered various opportunities for expansion to the industry owing to the adoption of Work from Home culture.

On the contrary, high costs associated with manual data annotation and poor data labeling services are anticipated to hinder market growth in the forecast period. Also, the lack of a skilled workforce is projected to be another cause that can impede the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The players of the market focus on expanding their market through the adoption of various methods such as; acquisition, partnership, expansion, and brand development. Key players are taking various initiatives to make their products unique from their competitors.

In May 2021, CloudApp, a cross-platform for the modern workplace, announced the partnership with Slack and Atlassian products Jira and Confluence.

In August 2021, Appen Limited, an Australian company that offers high-quality training data for organizations, disclosed its plan to acquire Quadrant,a renowned player in mobile location data, corresponding compliance services, and Pint-of Interest data.

In July 2021, TELUS International, a renowned digital customer experience innovator that offers next-generation solutions, disclosed its plan to acquire the Bangalore-based Playment, a known player in the sphere of data annotation and computer vision tools, specialized in 2D and 3D.

