Bacteriophage Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth During The Forecast 2020- 2030

Emergence of multi-drug-resistant pathogens, as a result of huge application of antibiotics over a long time, is growing, and becoming increasingly difficult to treat. Bacteriophage technologies have therefore begun to garner great interest as alternatives to antibiotics. Rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance and limited new antibiotic discoveries and development have sustained innovation and led to a renewal of interest in bacteriophages.

Advantages of phage therapy along with probiotics are gaining importance in the treatment of antibacterial-resistant infections, and demand is expected to grow over the next few years. Currently, players operating in the bacteriophage market are concentrating on meeting the needs of health professionals and patients by introducing novel phage therapies, and are investing in the development of advanced bacteriophage platforms.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the global bacteriophage market was valued at around US$ 39 Mn in 2019, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 4% through 2030.

Bacteriophage Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Bacteriophage market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Bacteriophage market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Bacteriophage supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Market Competitors:

Life Extension Arthur Andrew Medical Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc. BioChimpharm Micreos Human Health Designs for Health Accelerated Health Systems Llc The biostation Probiotic America Microgen

Report benefits & key questions answered

· Post covid consumer spending on Bacteriophage: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

· Bacteriophage demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Bacteriophage. As per the study, the demand for Bacteriophage will grow through 2029.

· Bacteriophage historical volume analysis: fact.mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

· Bacteriophage consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Bacteriophage Market Segmentations:

· Product Phage Probiotics Phage Therapeutics · Route of Administration Oral Topical Others · Application Gastroenterology Respiratory Infection Treatment Skin Infection Treatment Wound Prophylaxis Urogenital Infection Treatment Others · Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies · Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania The Middle East and Africa

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in us and dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our usp is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

