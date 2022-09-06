Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market To Record Ascending Growth By 2021 – 2031

Newly released intelligence from Fact.MR estimates that demand for rapid medical diagnostic kits will be propelled at a CAGR of 4%, reaching US$ 23.1 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. As of 2021, the market is poised to be valued at US$ 15.6 Bn, mostly on the back of unceasing demand for instant COVID-19 testing.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of rapid medical diagnostic kits registered a CAGR of 3%. Throughout 2020, demand remained elevated, with a significant proportion of the global population opting for test results with faster turnaround times. Furthermore, preference for home based rapid medical diagnostic kits to detect COVID-19 presence remained especially high.

With several countries still reeling under the impact of high COVID-19 infection burdens, demand for rapid medical diagnostic kits is not expected to wane anytime soon. As per W.H.O, there are still over 240 million active cases globally, necessitating increased rapid testing frequencies. Moreover, it is expected that 366 million people will suffer from diabetes by 2030, thus requiring patients to undergo rapid diagnostic testing to ascertain blood sugar levels and accordingly seek treatment.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the rapid medical diagnostic kits market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering rapid medical diagnostic kits.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the rapid medical diagnostic kits market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the rapid medical diagnostic kits market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers benefit from strategic collaborations by increasing production and meeting consumer demand. With the help of the latest products on the market, end-users will be able to take advantage of some of these technologies that are fully integrated with the latest products to monitor their health.

In September 2021, Diagnostics firm LumiraDx, completed a merger with CAHC worth US$ 3 billion. The company offers five tests under the LumiraDx Platform, including the COVID-19 test solutions. Moreover, the company has ten testing products that are scheduled for regulatory approval or submission by the end of 2022, including tests for troponin, flu, and congestive heart failure.

In June 2021, Healthtech Unicorn Ro purchased Kit as it expanded into at-home diagnostics. With this acquisition, Kit will continue to operate independently of Ro, while the firm still serves its existing B2B clients such as insurance firms and other digital health companies.

Key Segments Covered

Test Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Cholesterol Monitoring Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Infectious Diseases Testing

Application Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Hospitals & Clinics Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Homecare Settings Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Veterinary Settings Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Fertility & Pregnancy Testing Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Blood Glucose Testing Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Other Tests Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Substance Abuse Testing



Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits System: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Orthopedic Braces and Support System. As per the study, the demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Orthopedic Braces and Support System. As per the study, the demand for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits will grow through 2030. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

