Honey Market 2021 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecast by 2031 | Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s report predicts the global honey market to register a positive CAGR of 5.3% by accumulating a market value of US$ 15.2 Bn in the forecast period 2021-2031. Manufacturers of honey are focusing on providing honey in flavored and unadulterated formats.

Over the last five years, between 2016 and 2020, the global honey market exceeded a market value of US$ 9 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 4% across the historical period. Consumption of honey especially increased amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as individuals sought to consume those foods which helped enhance immunity and offer protection from microbe-based infections.

Manufacturers of honey are focusing on importing honey and providing it on a larger geographical scale. The demand from end industries such as bakeries and beverages has propelled over time. This, in turn, has positively impacted the sales of honey.

Honey- Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Honeyevaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Honeyare presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

Competitive Landscape

Key players manufacturing honey are Valeo Foods Group, Uren Food Group, Miller Honey Company, Beechworth Honey Pvt Ltd, QQR Paynes Bee Farm, Beyond the Hive, Oha Honey LP, Barkman Honey LLC, Dabur India Ltd, Streamland Biological Technology Ltd, Bee Maid Honey and Capilano Honey among others.

Beechworth Honey Pty Ltd company develops and offers numerous honey products such as Bee warm almond honey, bee fruity scented ash honey, bee fruity blackberry honey, honey chocolate and hazelnut, honey for cheese, and honey ginger soda among others.

In January 2021, Valeo Foods Group acquired Schluckwerder Holding GmbH, the leading specialist producer of confectionary products, taking its revenue total up to € 1.2 million. Furthermore, this will enable the company to deploy more honey-based confectionary products.

Honey Segmentations:

Key Segments Covered

Nature Organic Honey Conventional Honey

Product Clear Honey Varietal Honey Manuka Honey Sourwood Honey Buckwheat Honey Rosemary Honey Dandelion Honey Eucalyptus Honey Other Honey

Packaging Honey in Glass Jars Honey in Plastic Containers Honey in Bulk Packaging

Sales Channel Honey Sales via Business to Business Channels Honey Sales via Food & Beverage Channels Honey Sales via Cosmetics & Personal Care Channels Honey Sales via Pharmaceutical Channels Honey Sales via Business to Consumer Channels Honey Sales via Modern Trade Channels Honey Sales via Convenience Stores Honey Sales via Online Retailers Honey Sales via Other Channels



