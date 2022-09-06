Citrus Fiber Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2031

A recent report by Fact.MR investigates that the citrus fiber market is expected to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2031, growing at a healthy CAGR of nearly 6% for the forecast 2021-2031 forecast period. Growth is reliant on increased consumption of clean-label foods to maintain healthy lifestyles.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of citrus fibers expanded at a CAGR exceeding 4%, closing in at US$ 300 Mn. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, a paradigm shift was observed in consumer eating habits, switching over to natural alternatives. This significantly heightened prospects for citrus fibers.

Industry growth for pectin foods has increased significantly in recent years. Shelf-life in breads has been increasingly paying attention to citrus peels. Pectin is produced by juice extraction from citrus, lemon and orange. The manufacturers use the pectin as a gelling agent in jellies and jams.

Citrus Fiber Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Citrus Fiber market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Citrus Fiber market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Citrus Fiber supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Citrus Fiber market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Citrus fiber has mainly been used as a food additive in food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Germany and Brazil are experiencing lucrative growth in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.

Major players in the market are focusing on capacity and geographical expansion strategies in addition to collaborations with local players to bolster production and distribution operations in untapped markets.

Leading suppliers of citrus fiber are Fiberstar, Inc., CEAMSA, CP Kelco, Inc., Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH, Florida Food Products, Inc., Lemont, Golden Health, FUYAN PHARM (Henan), Inc., Nans Products, and Cifal Herbal Private Ltd., among others.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Citrus Fiber: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Citrus Fiber demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Citrus Fiber. As per the study, the demand for Citrus Fiber will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Citrus Fiber. As per the study, the demand for Citrus Fiber will grow through 2031. Citrus Fiber historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Citrus Fiber consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Citrus Fiber Market Segmentations:

By Nature Organic Citrus Fibers Conventional Citrus Fibers

By Grade Food-grade Citrus Fibers Pharma-grade Citrus Fibers Other Citrus Fibers

By Source Orange Citrus Fibers Tangerine/Mandarin Citrus Fibers Grapefruit Citrus Fibers Lemon and Lime Citrus Fibers

By Function Citrus Fibers as Gelling Gums Citrus Fibers as Thickening Gums Citrus Fibers as Water Binders & Fat Replacers

By Application Citrus Fibers for Desserts and Ice-Creams Citrus Fibers for Bakery Products Citrus Fibers as Meat &Egg Replacements Citrus Fibers for Sauces and Seasonings Citrus Fibers for Beverages, Flavorings & Coatings Citrus Fibers for Snacks and Meals Citrus Fibers for Pharmaceuticals Citrus Fibers for Personal Care Other Citrus Fiber Applications

By Distribution Channel Citrus Fiber Sales through Online Channels Citrus Fiber Sales through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Citrus Fiber Sales through Convenience Stores Citrus Fiber Sales through Department Stores Citrus Fiber Sales through Pharmacies Citrus Fiber Sales through Specialty Stores



