Algae Supplements Market by Trends, Dynamic Innovation in Technology and Forecasts by 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Algae Supplements Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Nature’s Way signed a definitive agreement with Natural Products Canada, to collectively tap opportunities in Canada for sales of innovative, natural health-benefitting products. This partnership is aimed at meeting consumer demand for natural products, a category that is witnessing robust demand in the region. These two companies will invest in the pre-mature Canadian companies offering natural products, including nutritional supplements, dietary ingredients, and functional foods.

In 2016, Parry Nutraceuticals, a division of the E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited, received the approval from US FDA for its India-based facility for microalgae cultivation & processing. Parry Nutraceuticals also confirmed that it is raising the bar of its product development efforts with an objective of meeting the consumer demand for value-added microalgae-based products.

In 2018, AlgaEnergy- a leading player in the algae supplements market and Yokogawa Electric Corporation made an official announcement of a strategic partnership and equity participation agreement among the parties. The strategic agreement encompasses an investment of approximately 10 million euro by Yokogawa, with an objective to acquire the newly issued shares of AlgaEnergy, thereby making the company a reference shareholder.

Key Segments of Algae Supplements Market

Composition Microalgae β-carotene Vitamins C, A, E, H, B1, B2, B6 and B12 Astaxanthin Polysaccharides Polyunsaturated fatty acids Macro algae Proteins Furanone Polyunsaturated fatty acids L-α kainic acid Phenotics Pigments Phlorotannins Phycocolloids (carrageenan and agar) Minerals

Algae Type Spirulina Chlorella Dunaliella Other Types

Consumer Orientation Men Kids Women Unisex

Region North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) Middle East & Africa

Nature Organic Conventional

Sales Channel Drug Stores Health & Beauty Stores Modern Trade Channel Direct Selling Online Retailers Other Retail Formats

Form Soft Gel Capsules Liquids Tablets Powder & Granules

Function General Well Being Weight Management Immune & Digestive Health Bone & Joint Health Heard Health Eye Health Other Indications



Drug Stores Remain the Preferred Buying Channel: Survey

According to the report, drug stores lead, both in terms of new sales and new purchases, on account of easy availability and consumer confidence. Sales are also growing through online channels, as doorstep delivery and lower prices attract a new demographic of consumers.

The study also analyzes supply-demand for algae supplement variants, and opines that spirulina-based algae supplements will remain the top-selling category, with global sales estimated to exceed 2,200 tons in 2019. Consumer perception on spirulina’s versatility and nutritional benefits is likely to influence manufacturers to launch a diverse range of products in the market.

Sensing varied consumer preferences regarding consumption of algae supplements, companies have introduced various forms of these supplements including tablets, capsules, liquids, powders & granules, and softgels. Softgels are expected to witness a relatively larger adoption, with global sales estimated to surpass 1,100 tons in 2019. The study finds that consumers are increasingly opting for softgels as they are relatively easier to swallow, and are devoid of any pungent smells characteristic of the ingredients used in manufacturing algae supplements.

According to the report, manufacturers’ efforts to position themselves as a one-stop destination for multiple product varieties will remain a key strategy to gain a competitive edge in the algae supplements market. In addition, manufacturers are keeping a close track of regulatory shifts to make respective product reformations, in a bid to avoid supply disruption.

The Fact.MR research study offers an incisive forecast on the algae supplements market for the period, 2019 to 2027. The algae supplements market is likely to record a volume CAGR of nearly 7.0% through 2027.

