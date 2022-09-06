Demand for Anterior Cervical Plating Market Is Expected To Ramp Up At Robust Pace during Forecast 2030

Adetailed study by Fact.MR on the Anterior Cervical Plating market provides an in-depth evaluation of various growth drivers, trends, and opportunities, the prevailing regulatory landscape in various regions, and the competitive scenario amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anterior cervical plating market is forecast to expand at healthy pace throughout the period 2021-2031. As per a study by Fact MR, anterior cervical plating has been found useful in dampening the rate of pseudoarthrosis and kyphosis after multilevel fusion surgeries. Rising incidence of deformities due to trauma has increased the demand for anterior cervical plating in fusion surgery.

Key Segments of Anterior Cervical Plating Market Covered in the Report

Based on material type, the anterior cervical plating market has been segmented as

PEEK Optima

Pure Titanium

Titanium Alloy

Based on end user, the anterior cervical plating market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Orthopaedic Centers

Based on the region, the anterior cervical plating market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the anterior cervical plating market include

Some of the leading anterior cervical plating manufacturers are Gesco Healthcare, Nexxt Spine, LLC, Invibio Ltd., Aesculap Implant Systems, NuVasive®, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Surgalign Spine Technologies, MiRus LLC, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, RTI Surgical®, Integra LifeSciences, Biomet Spine LLC, Meditech Spine, Altus Spine, Zimmer Biomet and icotec ag.

Their main focus is towards developing innovative products to standout in the highly competitive market. They are also working towards getting regulatory approvals in-order to market and sell their new products. New product launches will assist them in developing strong portfolios allowing them for better market penetration especially in developing countries.

What is the Repercussion of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Anterior Cervical Plating Market?

The outbreak of novel Covid-19 virus has led to severe disruptions economically across the globe. The developed as well as the developing countries have been severely impacted by the pandemic. The pandemic led to reduced hospitals visits for treatments that are not vital in nature and increased focus on the massive patient pool suffering from Covid-19. The pandemic also led to imposition of lockdowns in the first half of 2020 which resulted in major disruptions in the supply chains that has negatively impacted most of the markets. The anterior cervical plating market is one such market that has observed rapid fall in sales during the pandemic. The fall in sales can be attributed towards lesser patient population opting to undergo the cervical fixation surgery during the pandemic in order to avoid being infected with the virus.

Anterior cervical plating market – COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 pandemic severely affected anterior cervical plating market. Rapid fall in sales was experienced during the first wave of pandemic. Diversion of skilled professionals and hospital facilities towards treatment of covid patients reduced the demand for anterior cervical plates. Limited patient visits in hospital and disrupted supply chain due to lockdown slowed the market growth. Limited cervical fixation surgeries to hamper the virus transmission also restricted the market sales. With gradual relaxation in lockdown and introduction of vaccine, the market is expected to recover steadily.

