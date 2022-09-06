Global Cardiac Mapping System Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Cardiac Mapping System sales will increase at propelled CAGR by 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Fact.MR, a global research & consulting firm, in their updated edition of the report, states that the cardiac mapping system market will foresee a robust growth pace in 2021 & beyond. The growth is mainly driven by growing geriatric population trailed by growing incidences and prevalence of heart disorders.

The advent of cardiac mapping systems enabled electrophysiologists to target and treat complex arrhythmias more effectively than ever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600,000 people die of heart disease in the United States, every year, making it essential for the medical professionals to take strong awareness initiatives to tell people about the availability of cardiac mapping technology, in a move to control the ever-growing cardiac deaths.

A cardiac mapping system, such as a 3D cardiac mapping system, can do wonders in preventing deaths caused by heart disease, but the lack of awareness about cardiac medical devices continue to increase the cardiac related hospitalizations. The awareness of 3D cardiac mapping system can give rise to the adoption of the systems, which eliminate errors in diagnosis, thereby helping the physicians in delivering better treatment and cure.

Over years the technology in healthcare industry has changed significantly, paving the way for many high-tech cardiac mapping systems. Newer cardiac mapping systems have revolutionized the clinical electrophysiology laboratory in recent time by offering novel insights into arrhythmia mechanisms. Based on novel approaches, these systems can accurately determine the three-dimensional location of the mapping catheter, however, their price tag continue to hamper adoption in hospitals, especially in private clinics.

Manufacturers of cardiac mapping systems have been incorporating rapidly advancing technology to optimize the safety and efficacy of catheters. The cardiac mapping system market players are likely to witness novel growth opportunities, on the back of growing demand for technologically-advanced cardiac mapping systems, because as the population ages, cardiac arrhythmias cases are expected to increase

Cardiac Mapping System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, cardiac mapping system market can be segmented as:

Cardiac radionuclide imaging

Remote Navigation Systems

Magnetic Navigation System

Robotic Navigation Systems

On the basis of the end user, the cardiac mapping system market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnosis Centers

Cardiac Mapping System Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, cardiac mapping system market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for cardiac mapping system market due to increasing healthcare expenditure and adoption of new technologies in cardiac mapping such as 3D mapping. Western Europe like Germany, France, and the UK is another fastest growing region in cardiac mapping system market due to growing healthcare practices and development of manufacturing facilities. APECJ region includes two fastest developing countries India and China, which provide the most promising market for cardiac mapping system market players. Due to factors like increasing awareness, rapid improvement in healthcare services, large population pool and increased prevalence of cardiac diseases.

Cardiac Mapping System Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some key market participants in global cardiac mapping system market identify across the value chain are Biosense Webster Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Boston Scientific Corporation, Medical Computer Systems Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Aurora Health Care, Medtronic plc, General Electric Company and other.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

