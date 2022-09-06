Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 5% During Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Controlled Release Fertilizer market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Controlled Release Fertilizer

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4565

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Controlled Release Fertilizer. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Controlled Release Fertilizer, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in controlled release fertilizer market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on controlled release fertilizer market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of controlled release fertilizer during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4565

Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the controlled release fertilizer market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, crop and key regions.

Product

Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea/Sulfur Coated Urea

Controlled Release Fertilizer

Polymer Coated NPK

Crop

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4565

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Controlled release fertilizer demand to mushroom 1.6x from 2021-2031

By product, polymer coated NPK fertilizers are expected to generate 45% revenue by 2031

Fruits & vegetables to account for over 2/5th revenue in the controlled release fertilizer market

Controlled release fertilizers for cereals & grains to experience 1.5x growth

Non-agricultural applications to yield 40% revenue across the market in the U.S

China to emerge as the fastest growing region, clocking an impressive 10% CAGR

“The demand for controlled release fertilizers for optimal crop development has increased over the years. Easy availability of fertilizers along with the demand from developing regions is set to accelerate the sales across the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent controlled release fertilizer manufacturers are effectively collaborating with or acquiring existing small, medium and large-scale manufacturers to expand their market presence. Key developments are as follows:

In August 2021, Eurochem Agro Gmbh signed an agreement to acquire the Serra do Salitre phosphate project in Brazil. Currently, the project is 50% complete whereas fertilizer production is expected to commence from 2023. The acquisition is expected to help reduce dependence on third-party phosphate supplies, simultaneously generating phosphates and complex fertilizer production in Brazil

In July 2020, Haifa Group signed a MoU with AgrIOT. This will help the company to detect nutritional deficiency in plants and recommend treatments through smartphones. The technology assists in addressing nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium deficiencies within plants and help farmers reduce future costs. It will also permit frequent monitoring of crop development

In October 2021, Israel Chemicals Limited announced its decision to expand the existing partnership with Haldor Topsoe, intending to enter a long-term supply arrangement for potassium nitrate, an important inorganic fertilizer for crops

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability



Key Question answered in the survey of Controlled Release Fertilizer market report:

Sales and Demand of Controlled Release Fertilizer

Growth of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

Market Analysis of Controlled Release Fertilizer

Market Insights of Controlled Release Fertilizer

Key Drivers Impacting the Controlled Release Fertilizer market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Controlled Release Fertilizer market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Controlled Release Fertilizer

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About US

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates