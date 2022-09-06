Sodium Percarbonate Market Value is Estimated to Reach US$ 581 Mn by 2031 End

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Sodium Percarbonate Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Sodium Percarbonate to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2527

Global volume consumption of sodium percarbonate, also known as sodium hydrogen carbonate, sodium bicarb, and baking soda, stood at around 1,106 kilo tons in 2020, accounting for 3.7% of total bleaching agent chemical consumption, and is poised to rise at a CAGR of around 2.8% to reach a volume of around 1,500 kilo tons by 2031-end.

Sodium Percarbonate Market Size Value in 2020 US$ 560 Mn Sodium Percarbonate Consumption Forecast for 2031 US$ 670 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 3.1% CAGR North America Market Size in 2020 US$ 137.9 Mn

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sodium Percarbonate. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sodium Percarbonate Market across various industries and regions.



The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sodium Percarbonate market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sodium Percarbonate



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2527

Key Segments Covered in Sodium Percarbonate Industry Survey

By Type Coated Sodium Percarbonate Uncoated Sodium Percarbonate

By End Use Laundry Cleaning (Industrial & Household) Water Treatments Chemicals Textiles Pulp & Paper Others



Competitive landscape

These players, over the years, have opted for in organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Moreover, over the past half-decade, sodium percarbonate companies have carried out extensive divestment strategies, thus downsizing the scope of their sodium percarbonate business activities.

Such key developments can be seen across the industry and have been included in the detailed published report by Fact.MR.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2527



Widening Applicability in Non-conventional Sectors to Boost Revenues

The study underscores that although uncoated sodium percarbonate continues to witness significant adoption from various end-use sectors, such as laundry and pulp & paper industry, the demand for coated variants will grow considerably through 2029. The rising traction for coated sodium percarbonate will be prominently underpinned by its enhanced stability accountable for longer shelf life under high temperatures and humidity, and improved compatibility with additives of powder detergents.

As per the study, there remains a notable untapped potential for sodium percarbonate in some non-traditional application sectors, such as water treatments, textiles, and pulp & paper industry. While applications in commercial fish farm, denture cleaners and toothpaste, are particularly emerging lucrative for sodium percarbonate manufacturers and other stakeholders, an increasing focus on exploring a diverse application range is highly likely to impact the competition strategies in forthcoming years.

The study also opines that in line with the flourishing demand for liquid detergents, particularly in Western countries, a number of innovations are likely to open doors to myriad application opportunities for companies that are active in sodium percarbonate market. OCI Peroxygens LLC, a leading player in sodium percarbonate market, is using multiple advanced technologies to minimize the risk of undesired decomposition and delay natural decomposition of sodium percarbonate based products. The company is heavily investing in coating technology, stabilizing technology, and control process, which the study opines is likely to shape the market growth positively.

Though East Asia remains the leading market in sodium percarbonate landscape, the South Asia & Oceania cluster is likely to create a mine of opportunities for stakeholders in the near future. Structural opportunity in developing markets, such as China, India, and South Korea are estimated to drive long-term growth, supported by technology development.

Fact.MR study presents a long-term outlook of the sodium percarbonate market for the period 2019 to 2029. The sodium percarbonate market revenues are projected to roughly record a CAGR of 3% through 2029.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Sodium Percarbonate Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Sodium Percarbonate market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Sodium Percarbonate market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Sodium Percarbonate Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Sodium Percarbonate Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Sodium Percarbonate Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Sodium Percarbonate Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Sodium Percarbonate: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Sodium Percarbonate sales.

More Valuable Insights on Sodium Percarbonate Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Sodium Percarbonate, Sales and Demand of Sodium Percarbonate, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About US

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates