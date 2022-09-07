Increasing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections to Heighten Growth Prospects of Sepsis Diagnostics Market – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Sepsis Diagnostics Market Survey by Fact MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Sepsis Diagnostics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Sepsis Diagnostics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The global sepsis diagnostics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 8% from 2021 to 2031. The market is mainly driven by surging demand for assays & reagents across geographies.

Sepsis diagnostics has acquired increased attention over the years, given the alarmingly increasing rates of sepsis episodes amongst patients of all age groups across hospital settings. The market is witnessing a slew of new diagnostic approaches, mostly based on automated detection technologies, given the high demand for precision and time-based diagnostic solutions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sepsis Diagnostics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sepsis Diagnostics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sepsis Diagnostics Market across various industries and regions

Market Segmentation by Category

Product Blood Culture Media Instruments Assays & Reagents

Method Conventional Sepsis Diagnostics Automated Sepsis Diagnostics

Pathogen Gram-negative Bacterial Sepsis Gram-positive Bacterial Sepsis Fungal Sepsis Other Pathogens

Technology Microbiology Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassays Other Technologies

Region North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, kits & reagents to remain the most deployed sepsis diagnostic solutions

Automated sepsis diagnosis to acquire greater momentum, backed by key solutions launches by prominent manufacturers

By pathogen, gram positive bacterial sepsis diagnosis to acquire major momentum

By technology, microbiology testing is likely to tower over other approaches, with molecular diagnostics acquiring high momentum

Increasing regulatory approvals of key equipment by the Food & Drug Administration heightening U.S. sales prospects

The U.K. to experience high penetration amid rising government initiatives to rein in sepsis fatalities

Technological breakthroughs to widen growth prospects for the market in Germany

Dearth of institutional level preparedness to cope with sepsis patient deluge spurring adoption of advanced equipment across India

“As the frequency of hospital admissions for various diseases increases, risk of developing sepsis during treatment is rising, prompting healthcare settings to incorporate sepsis diagnostics and detection systems, spurring heightened R&D to introduce new solutions,”comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global sepsis diagnostics market is interspersed with the presence of a large number of diagnostic service providers, rendering it highly competitive in nature. Amongst all the expansion strategies deployed, offering technologically advanced solutions by virtue of conducting immense R&D remains the core objective.

For instance, Luminex Corporation, a pioneer in diagnostics testing, offers the VERIGENE® and VERIGENE® II Systems, specifically designed to target infections in the blood stream, respiratory tract and gastrointestinal tract. These systems use highly automated workflows, helping perform extraction, amplification, hybridization and detection, helping improve clinical outcomes by preventing the onset of sepsis.

Likewise, Abionic SA offers the abioSCOPE, a non-fluidic immunoassay technology, which was tested across 14 European hospitals on several hundred patients, with doctors confirming that in over 85% of the cases, sepsis detection was possible more than 24 hours prior as compared to standard care. The solution was approved for clinical trials across U.S. hospitals in 2020.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Sepsis Diagnostics Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Sepsis Diagnostics Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Sepsis Diagnostics’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Sepsis Diagnostics’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Sepsis Diagnostics Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Sepsis Diagnostics market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Sepsis Diagnostics market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Sepsis Diagnostics Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Sepsis Diagnostics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Sepsis Diagnostics market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Sepsis Diagnostics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Sepsis Diagnostics market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Sepsis Diagnostics: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Sepsis Diagnostics market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Sepsis Diagnostics, Sales and Demand of Sepsis Diagnostics, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

