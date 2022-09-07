Demand For Rapid Testing Have Majorly Propelled The Market For Point Of Care Diagnostics – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Point of Care Diagnostics Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Point of Care Diagnostics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Point of Care Diagnostics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Point of Care Diagnostics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Point of Care Diagnostics

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Point of Care Diagnostics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Point of Care Diagnostics Market across various industries and regions

Report Attributes Details Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2020) US$ 34.1 Bn Projected Year Value (2028F) US$ 66 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021-2028) 7% CAGR North America Market Value (2020) US$ 14 Bn Key Companies Profiled F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Nova Biomedical

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BD

Abbott



Key Segments Covered in Point of Care Diagnostics Industry Research

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Platform: Lateral Flow Assays-based POC Tests Dipsticks POC Microfluidic Point of Care Testing Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassay Technology Others

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application: Glucose Monitoring Products Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products Infectious Disease Testing Products Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products Urinalysis Testing Products Cholesterol Testing Products Hematology Testing Products Drugs-of-abuse Testing Products Others

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by End User: Point of Care Diagnostics for Hospitals Point of Care Diagnostics for Diagnostic Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics for Clinics/Physician Offices Point of Care Diagnostics for Home Care Others

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Region: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Latin America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market East Asia Point of Care Diagnostics Market South Asia & Oceania Point of Care Diagnostics Market MEA Point of Care Diagnostics Market





Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Point of Care Diagnostics Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Point of Care Diagnostics Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Point of Care Diagnostics ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Point of Care Diagnostics ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Point of Care Diagnostics Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Point of Care Diagnostics It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Point of Care Diagnostics It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Point of Care Diagnostics Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Point of Care Diagnostics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Point of Care Diagnostics market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Point of Care Diagnostics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Point of Care Diagnostics market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Point of Care Diagnostics : Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Point of Care Diagnostics market growth.

